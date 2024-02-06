Roses are red, violets are blue, shop last-minute gifts that they'll love and you'll love them, too.
Valentine's Day is a week away, and if you're still searching for the right Valentine's Day gift ideas for your sweetheart, you've come to the right place.
Year after year, Valentine's Day is the chosen time to show appreciation for loved ones in your life. Contrary to popular belief, the holiday isn't only for romantic partners. February 14 is a time to spread love to everyone you care about — whether it's your significant other, close friends, family and your true main squeeze: yourself!
If you're searching for a gift idea — or a few of them — we've curated all kinds of gifting options to show your loved ones you care. We're sharing the best of everything, from flower delivery services and chocolate-covered strawberries and cookies to kid-friendly gifts, jewelry, fragrances, personalized gifts and so much more. Making the ultimate declaration of love and commitment by proposing? We've got engagement ring tips and options. You're sure to find something in our gift guide that will help remind them why they love you.
If you're planning a Valentine's Day date night, we've found unique gift options you can bring along — like stunning jewelry, delicious treats and other options for that special someone — to take the night to the next level. If you're staying in this year, romantic at-home gift picks like essential oils, lingerie, candles, comfy blankets and more will set the mood.
This year, let us help you play Cupid. Below, shop our guides to gifting and celebrating Valentine's Day 2024. Double-check shipping options and delivery dates to make sure they receive their gift in time.
The 40 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts
It's never too late to show you care.
Make Your Kid's Valentine's Day Extra Special With Build-A-Bear Workshops
Enter the love-filled workshops and help them build a snuggly new friend.
Valentine's Day Streaming Guide 2024
Rom-coms, romance classics and new films for a Valentine's Day movie night.
Shop the Our Place Valentine's Day Sale
Fill their kitchen with love and cookware at a low price.
Le Creuset Valentine's Day Kitchen Gifts Are Up to 50% Off
They'll swoon over these classic cookware pieces.
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Her
Give your lady love the best this Valentine's Day.
The Best Kate Spade Outlet Valentine's Day Gifts
Jewelry, shoes and handbags for the one you love.
Valentine's Day Gifts for Him
Shop great V-Day gifts for your heartthrob.
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers
Warm their heart and their mug with these gift ideas.
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Wine Lovers
Cheers! These are gifts they'll savor.
Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50
A variety of gifts your loved one will, well, love.
Valentine's Day Squishmallows Are Here
Shop the lovable, cuddly friends on Amazon.
The 35 Best Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon for Every Budget
Shop jewelry, clothing, tech gifts and so much more to love.
Valentine's Day Cards to Send Your Sweetheart Love
Seal it with a kiss!
The Best Online Flower Delivery for Valentine's Day
The quintessential Valentine's Day gift works every time.
The LEGO Flower Bouquet Seen on Abbott Elementary is on Sale in Time for Valentine's Day
Emmy-winning show meets heart-winning gift.
The Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Shop Is Back for 2024
And it's more revealing than ever.
The Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Type of Valentine's Day Plan
Whether you're going out on a date or staying in with chocolates, here's what to wear.