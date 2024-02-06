This Valentine’s Day, Build-A-Bear is the place to create and customize the perfect gift to add a little more heart to your special someone's life. Whether it be for your lifelong partner, crush, Galentine, or special child, Build-A-Bear has a wide assortment of unique gifts for every Valentine in your life at its workshops across the country.

Transformed into Cupid's workshop with a huge assortment of customizable and cuddly stuffed animals dressed up in pinks and reds for the holiday, Build-A-Bear workshops are full of gifts that are one-of-a-kind. Let someone special know you love them alotl and make a splash with the brand new Love You Alotl Axolotl Stuffed Animal that features sparkly pink fur, the signature charming smile, and red fins. Say "you complete me" with the Pawlette Plush Coffee and Donuts Gift Set because everyone knows coffee and donuts are better together. Whatever message you're trying to convey this V-Day, Build-A-Bear is the one-stop-shop playfully designed to help you out.

While going in and creating your very own gift is half the fun of Build-A-Bear Workshops, these adorable animals are also available to shop online for those who don't live close by to one of the nearly 500 stores. Below, check out our round-up of the best Valentine's Day gifts at Build-A-Bear.

