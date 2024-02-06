Sponsored by Build-A-Bear

BuildABear VDay Main 2024
Build-A-Bear
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:06 AM PST, February 6, 2024

Furry friends stuffed with love are the gift of choice, as they can be enjoyed for years to come.

This Valentine’s Day, Build-A-Bear is the place to create and customize the perfect gift to add a little more heart to your special someone's life. Whether it be for your lifelong partner, crush, Galentine, or special child, Build-A-Bear has a wide assortment of unique gifts for every Valentine in your life at its workshops across the country. 

Shop the Build-A-Bear Valentine's Day Shop

Transformed into Cupid's workshop with a huge assortment of customizable and cuddly stuffed animals dressed up in pinks and reds for the holiday, Build-A-Bear workshops are full of gifts that are one-of-a-kind. Let someone special know you love them alotl and make a splash with the brand new Love You Alotl Axolotl Stuffed Animal that features sparkly pink fur, the signature charming smile, and red fins. Say "you complete me" with the Pawlette Plush Coffee and Donuts Gift Set because everyone knows coffee and donuts are better together. Whatever message you're trying to convey this V-Day, Build-A-Bear is the one-stop-shop playfully designed to help you out. 

While going in and creating your very own gift is half the fun of Build-A-Bear Workshops, these adorable animals are also available to shop online for those who don't live close by to one of the nearly 500 stores. Below, check out our round-up of the best Valentine's Day gifts at Build-A-Bear.

Love You Alotl Axolotl Stuffed Animal

Love You Alotl Axolotl Stuffed Animal
Build-A-Bear

Love You Alotl Axolotl Stuffed Animal

One of Build-A-Bear's newest additions to their best-selling Toy of the Year Finalist collection is this Valentine's Day axolotl with shimmering fur and bold red fins.

$28 $25

Shop Now

Groovy Hearts Pawlette Plush

Groovy Hearts Pawlette Plush
Build-A-Bear

Groovy Hearts Pawlette Plush

Love is groovy with the Groovy Hearts Pawlette Plush. The classic and beloved bunny has gotten a lovely makeover this Valentine's Day.

$26 $23

Shop Now

Purple Cow Stuffed Animal Milk and Cookies Gift Set

Purple Cow Stuffed Animal Milk and Cookies Gift Set
Build-A-Bear

Purple Cow Stuffed Animal Milk and Cookies Gift Set

Adding to the Build-A-Bear duo collection, this pretty purple cow tells the story of how well two things can go together, like milk and cookies. 

$58 $51

Shop Now

Pawlette Plush Cheeseburger and Fries Gift Set

Pawlette Plush Cheeseburger and Fries Gift Set
Build-A-Bear

Pawlette Plush Cheeseburger and Fries Gift Set

A cheeseburger without fries? The Pawlette Plush Cheeseburger and Fries Gift Set holds the perfect pair in her paws.

$55 $51

Shop Now

Pawlette Plush Coffee and Donuts Gift Set

Pawlette Plush Coffee and Donuts Gift Set
Build-A-Bear

Pawlette Plush Coffee and Donuts Gift Set

Holding the delicious duo of coffee and donuts, this Pawlette wears a tee that says "You complete me."

$57 $53

Shop Now

Pink Cuddles Teddy Bear Milk and Cookies Gift Set

Pink Cuddles Teddy Bear Milk and Cookies Gift Set
Build-A-Bear

Pink Cuddles Teddy Bear Milk and Cookies Gift Set

Cookies without milk? No thanks! This adorable teddy bear will have them tickled pink with its cute outfit and milk and cookie wristies on its paws.

$55 $46

Shop Now

Taco and Hot Sauce Duo Wristie

Taco and Hot Sauce Duo Wristie
Build-A-Bear

Taco and Hot Sauce Duo Wristie

Tacos and hot sauce make the ultimate dynamic duo. Add this spicy pair to the paws of any favorite Build-A-Bear furry friend.

$10 $9

Shop Now

Bear-lien Plush "I'm Glad You Exist" Gift Set

Bear-lien Plush "I'm Glad You Exist" Gift Set
Build-A-Bear

Bear-lien Plush "I'm Glad You Exist" Gift Set

With Build-A-Bear’s Bear-lien, show the love for them is “out of this world” with the cutest furry friend in the galaxy.

$48 $37

Shop Now

Longhorn Stuffed Animal

Longhorn Stuffed Animal
Build-A-Bear

Longhorn Stuffed Animal

Share Longhorn love this season with the Longhorn collection, now available in miniregular and giant sizes.

Starting at $12

Shop Now

Bearlieve Teddy Bear Valentine’s Day Gift Set

Bearlieve Teddy Bear Valentine’s Day Gift Set
Build-A-Bear

Bearlieve Teddy Bear Valentine’s Day Gift Set

BEARlieve in LOVE with the interactive, yet still cuddly as ever, plush that opens its eyes, responds to voice and wiggles its ears. The Bearlieve Teddy Bear comes dressed for snuggly Valentine’s Day fun with its cute heart PJ sleeper included.

$61 $52

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

