Love is in the air right now, but not just because Valentine's Day is quickly approaching. We can't help but fall in love with all the Valentine's Day sales that brands are launching before the holiday. If you ask us, you can never have too many bags — especially when they are massively discounted, making them even harder to resist. Luckily, Michael Kors just dropped double discounts on tons of celeb-loved styles that make the best Valentine's Day gifts to your leading lady or yourself, of course.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

Now through Thursday, February 15, Michael Kors is offering up to 70% off tons of top-rated handbags, shoes, and clothes to build the perfect Valentine's Day outfit. Even better, shoppers can get an extra 20% off their purchase with the code 20MORE at checkout.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, what better way to celebrate the day of love than giving your stylish sweetheart the bag, dress, or shoes they've been eyeing? From carry-all totes to fashion-forward sneakers, this Michael Kors sale is dishing out double discounts on stylish options for every occasion, so you're sure to find a gift that they will cherish year-round.

The best Valentine's Day gifts for her are always stylish and have an element of surprise. We've found plenty of beautiful watches, wallets and purses on sale that are sure to make the special woman in your life smile this holiday. Below, shop the best Michael Kors deals before it's too late.

Emilia Small Logo Satchel Michael Kors Emilia Small Logo Satchel This everyday handbag has a silhouette that is so classic and feminine for elevating your jeans and t-shirt that's just as stylish when dressing up. $498 $95 With code 20MORE Shop Now

Stretch Knit Cutout Dress Michael Kors Stretch Knit Cutout Dress Understatedly sexy, this mini dress beautifully hugs the body and features skin-baring cutouts at the sides balanced by a refined mock neck. $225 $90 With code 20MORE Shop Now

Quilted Nylon Puffer Jacket Michael Kors Quilted Nylon Puffer Jacket Designed with a funnel neck for coverage, trusty zip pockets, and an adjustable hood, this puffer jacket is cut from waterproof nylon with a glossy appearance that's perfect for days with a chance of snow and wind. $325 $89 With code 20MORE Shop Now

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack Michael Kors Sheila Medium Logo Backpack From gym sessions to city commutes, Michael Kors' Sheila backpack has you covered. There's a dedicated pocket inside for your tablet, as well as a front zip pouch for smaller items. $498 $103 With code 20MORE Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

