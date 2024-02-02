Sales & Deals

Michael Kors Just Dropped a Huge Sale-on-Sale for Valentine's Day — Shop the Best Deals on Gifts

Michael Kors Sale
Michael Kors
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:10 PM PST, February 2, 2024

Michael Kors is offering double discounts on stylish handbags, sneakers, watches and more right now.

Love is in the air right now, but not just because Valentine's Day is quickly approaching. We can't help but fall in love with all the Valentine's Day sales that brands are launching before the holiday. If you ask us, you can never have too many bags — especially when they are massively discounted, making them even harder to resist. Luckily, Michael Kors just dropped double discounts on tons of celeb-loved styles that make the best Valentine's Day gifts to your leading lady or yourself, of course.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

Now through Thursday, February 15, Michael Kors is offering up to 70% off tons of top-rated handbags, shoes, and clothes to build the perfect Valentine's Day outfit. Even better, shoppers can get an extra 20% off their purchase with the code 20MORE at checkout.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, what better way to celebrate the day of love than giving your stylish sweetheart the bag, dress, or shoes they've been eyeing? From carry-all totes to fashion-forward sneakers, this Michael Kors sale is dishing out double discounts on stylish options for every occasion, so you're sure to find a gift that they will cherish year-round.

The best Valentine's Day gifts for her are always stylish and have an element of surprise. We've found plenty of beautiful watches, wallets and purses on sale that are sure to make the special woman in your life smile this holiday. Below, shop the best Michael Kors deals before it's too late.

Emilia Small Logo Satchel

Emilia Small Logo Satchel
Michael Kors

Emilia Small Logo Satchel

This everyday handbag has a silhouette that is so classic and feminine for elevating your jeans and t-shirt that's just as stylish when dressing up.

$498 $95

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Metallic Ciré Logo Tape Puffer Jacket

Metallic Ciré Logo Tape Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors

Metallic Ciré Logo Tape Puffer Jacket

A stylish and practical choice for the slopes or après-ski, this jacket's insulating down keeps you feeling super cozy on active days or breaks. 

$395 $126

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Stretch Knit Cutout Dress

Stretch Knit Cutout Dress
Michael Kors

Stretch Knit Cutout Dress

Understatedly sexy, this mini dress beautifully hugs the body and features skin-baring cutouts at the sides balanced by a refined mock neck.

$225 $90

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Sequined Merino Wool Blend Top

Sequined Merino Wool Blend Top
Michael Kors

Sequined Merino Wool Blend Top

The perfect party top, this sleeveless merino mock neck is splashed with allover sequins for a sleek, body-hugging silhouette with liquid shine.

$255 $82

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case

Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case
Michael Kors

Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case

On sale for less than $40, this card case is a stylish and practical day-to-dark accessory.

$258 $49

Shop Now

Quilted Nylon Puffer Jacket

Quilted Nylon Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors

Quilted Nylon Puffer Jacket

Designed with a funnel neck for coverage, trusty zip pockets, and an adjustable hood, this puffer jacket is cut from waterproof nylon with a glossy appearance that's perfect for days with a chance of snow and wind.

$325 $89

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack
Michael Kors

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack

From gym sessions to city commutes, Michael Kors' Sheila backpack has you covered. There's a dedicated pocket inside for your tablet, as well as a front zip pouch for smaller items. 

$498 $103

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Olympia Extreme Stretch Knit Sock Sneaker

Olympia Extreme Stretch Knit Sock Sneaker
Michael Kors

Olympia Extreme Stretch Knit Sock Sneaker

Set on a chunky bubble sole and woven with 3-D logo lettering at the cuffs, the Olympia Extreme sneakers are designed to fit snug like a sock.

$245 $79

With code 20MORE

Shop Now

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Travel light while holding the essentials in style. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.

$348 $79

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

