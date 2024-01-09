Sales & Deals

Coach's Winter Sale Is Here — Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Handbags, Wallets and Shoes

Coach Winter Sale
Coach
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:53 AM PST, January 9, 2024

Coach's can't-miss winter sale is bursting with best-selling styles for up to 50% off.

Coach is ringing in the new year with its 2024 Winter Sale. The brand's timeless designer bags are instant classics and have always been a closet staple, but often come with a hefty price tag. That's why whenever they host a sale, we are running to check out the deals.

For a limited time, shoppers can get up to 50% off best-selling Coach handbags, wallets and shoes that were just added to the sale. From celeb-loved styles like the Coach Tabby to wear-everywhere loafers and boots, this sale includes styles from Coach’s most recent seasons — with hundreds of dollars in savings.

Shop the Coach Winter Sale

If you're looking to do a refresh on your wardrobe for 2024, then the Coach Winter Sale is the perfect place to start (and score deeply discounted luxury styles while you're at it). These savings only happen twice a year, but with over 300 discounted products to choose from, there's something for every style and budget.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best Coach deals available now. These limited-time winter steals won't last for long, so you'll want to shop them before they're gone.

Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag

Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag
Coach

Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag

The Soft Tabby reimagines Coach's structured take on the fan-favorite design with a slouchy relaxed feel.

$450 $315

Shop Now

Tabby Messenger 19

Tabby Messenger 19
Coach

Tabby Messenger 19

A modern take on an archival 1970s Coach design, the versatile and compact Tabby Messenger 19 is finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch.

$395 $198

Shop Now

Tabby Messenger 19 With Braid

Tabby Messenger 19 With Braid
Coach

Tabby Messenger 19 With Braid

We love this version of the Tabby bag that's finished with hand-braided leather trim for rich dimension.

$495 $248

Shop Now

Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag With Quilting

Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag With Quilting
Coach

Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag With Quilting

Crafted of quilted plush, ultra-soft leather, this bag is finished with multifunction pockets, an exterior slip pocket for easy access to essentials and a turnlock closure.

$495 $248

Shop Now

Marley Driver With Leopard Print

Marley Driver With Leopard Print
Coach

Marley Driver With Leopard Print

The Marley Driver is the perfect choice for workdays and weekends. It’s finished with a padded footbed and flexible grooved rubber sole for all-day comfort.

$145 $73

Shop Now

Bandit Wallet

Bandit Wallet
Coach

Bandit Wallet

Secured by a snap closure, this petite wallet opens to reveal eight card slots and a full-length bill compartment for easy organization.

$175 $105

Shop Now

Dakota Bucket Bag

Dakota Bucket Bag
Coach

Dakota Bucket Bag

Get 50% off the buttery soft glovetanned leather bucket bag. It has a spacious interior and is finished with two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear crossbody.

$495 $248

Shop Now

Julietta Boot

Julietta Boot
Coach

Julietta Boot

For all-day comfort, Coach's equestrian-inspired Julietta boot is made with smooth leather, a padded footbed and a rugged lug sole to add a touch of tough-luxe edge.

$350 $210

Shop Now

Looking for more fashion inspiration for the new year? Shop Amazon's winter sale on UGG boots, plus check out the double discounts at Kate Spade Outlet's sale

