Coach is ringing in the new year with its 2024 Winter Sale. The brand's timeless designer bags are instant classics and have always been a closet staple, but often come with a hefty price tag. That's why whenever they host a sale, we are running to check out the deals.

For a limited time, shoppers can get up to 50% off best-selling Coach handbags, wallets and shoes that were just added to the sale. From celeb-loved styles like the Coach Tabby to wear-everywhere loafers and boots, this sale includes styles from Coach’s most recent seasons — with hundreds of dollars in savings.

Shop the Coach Winter Sale

If you're looking to do a refresh on your wardrobe for 2024, then the Coach Winter Sale is the perfect place to start (and score deeply discounted luxury styles while you're at it). These savings only happen twice a year, but with over 300 discounted products to choose from, there's something for every style and budget.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best Coach deals available now. These limited-time winter steals won't last for long, so you'll want to shop them before they're gone.

Tabby Messenger 19 Coach Tabby Messenger 19 A modern take on an archival 1970s Coach design, the versatile and compact Tabby Messenger 19 is finished with Coach's Signature hardware for an iconic touch. $395 $198 Shop Now

Bandit Wallet Coach Bandit Wallet Secured by a snap closure, this petite wallet opens to reveal eight card slots and a full-length bill compartment for easy organization. $175 $105 Shop Now

Dakota Bucket Bag Coach Dakota Bucket Bag Get 50% off the buttery soft glovetanned leather bucket bag. It has a spacious interior and is finished with two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear crossbody. $495 $248 Shop Now

Julietta Boot Coach Julietta Boot For all-day comfort, Coach's equestrian-inspired Julietta boot is made with smooth leather, a padded footbed and a rugged lug sole to add a touch of tough-luxe edge. $350 $210 Shop Now

Looking for more fashion inspiration for the new year? Shop Amazon's winter sale on UGG boots, plus check out the double discounts at Kate Spade Outlet's sale.

