The Viral Coach Pillow Tabby Bag Is Available in New Colors for Spring: Shop the Jennifer Lopez-Approved Purse

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Jennifer Lopez Coach Pillow Tabby Bag
Coach

Pillow bags are as popular as ever, and now the viral Coach Pillow Tabby Bag is available in new colors for spring. Jennifer Lopez modeled with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag on Instagram. While you're there, Coach is having a can't-miss Spring Sale — the brand's first sale event of the year Coach sale is taking up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Ahead, shop the Pillow Tabby to add to your spring wardrobe.

Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18

This funky, chunky shoulder bag adds just the right amount of color and texture to any outfit.

$395

The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok. Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple thanks to its pillow-like silhouette. The bag comes in two sizes, the 26 and the 18. With its slightly smaller size and two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a shoulder bag or wear crossbody, the 18 is a fashion statement perfect for all year round. 

The Coach spring savings don't stop. Below, shop more of our favorite Coach handbags to upgrade your wardrobe in the new season with designer bags, spring sandals and jackets

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

Crafted of polished pebble leather, Coach's structured and compact Tabby shoulder bag features two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear crossbody. Get this bag in either pink, violet or yellow gold.

$450
Tabby Messenger 19
Tabby Messenger 19
Coach
Tabby Messenger 19

Straight off the runway, this new Tabby Messenger Bag is the perfect bag for the spring.

$395
Tabby Chain Clutch
Tabby Chain Clutch
Coach
Tabby Chain Clutch

A modern take to the tabby bag, this clutch can be worn from day to night for any occasion this spring.

$295
The Pillow Tote
The Pillow Tote
Coach
The Pillow Tote

Ultra-soft to the touch and super lightweight, the spacious Pillow Tote is a plush, everyday carryall. The roomy, squeezable style features an inside zip pocket to organize your small essentials.

$650
Lori Shoulder Bag
Lori Shoulder Bag
Coach
Lori Shoulder Bag

Coach's bestselling shoulder bag is especially chic and winter-ready in this dark pine green.

$450$315

