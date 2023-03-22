Pillow bags are as popular as ever, and now the viral Coach Pillow Tabby Bag is available in new colors for spring. Jennifer Lopez modeled with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag on Instagram. While you're there, Coach is having a can't-miss Spring Sale — the brand's first sale event of the year Coach sale is taking up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Ahead, shop the Pillow Tabby to add to your spring wardrobe.

The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok. Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple thanks to its pillow-like silhouette. The bag comes in two sizes, the 26 and the 18. With its slightly smaller size and two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a shoulder bag or wear crossbody, the 18 is a fashion statement perfect for all year round.