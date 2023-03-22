The Viral Coach Pillow Tabby Bag Is Available in New Colors for Spring: Shop the Jennifer Lopez-Approved Purse
Pillow bags are as popular as ever, and now the viral Coach Pillow Tabby Bag is available in new colors for spring. Jennifer Lopez modeled with the aqua Pillow Tabby bag on Instagram. While you're there, Coach is having a can't-miss Spring Sale — the brand's first sale event of the year Coach sale is taking up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Ahead, shop the Pillow Tabby to add to your spring wardrobe.
This funky, chunky shoulder bag adds just the right amount of color and texture to any outfit.
The Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag isn't just J.Lo-approved, it's also ultra-popular on TikTok. Even though TikTok trends come and go, the Tabby bag has been touted as a staple thanks to its pillow-like silhouette. The bag comes in two sizes, the 26 and the 18. With its slightly smaller size and two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a shoulder bag or wear crossbody, the 18 is a fashion statement perfect for all year round.
The Coach spring savings don't stop. Below, shop more of our favorite Coach handbags to upgrade your wardrobe in the new season with designer bags, spring sandals and jackets.
Crafted of polished pebble leather, Coach's structured and compact Tabby shoulder bag features two detachable straps to carry by hand, style as a short shoulder bag or wear crossbody. Get this bag in either pink, violet or yellow gold.
Straight off the runway, this new Tabby Messenger Bag is the perfect bag for the spring.
A modern take to the tabby bag, this clutch can be worn from day to night for any occasion this spring.
Ultra-soft to the touch and super lightweight, the spacious Pillow Tote is a plush, everyday carryall. The roomy, squeezable style features an inside zip pocket to organize your small essentials.
Coach's bestselling shoulder bag is especially chic and winter-ready in this dark pine green.
