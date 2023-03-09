Spring provides the perfect weather to flaunt our pedicures in new sandals. If you're going on vacation or strolling around the beach, you'll need the right sandal to go with your outfit. Spring footwear trends are beginning to roll out, and there has never been a better time to shop for the best sandals this season from Steve Madden, Tory Burch, Sam Edelman and more.

Whether you want to get a heeled sandal for a spring wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect spring sandal waiting for you. This season we're particularly excited about the spring fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — like a comfortable leather sandal, the staying power of platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!).

There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about spring as we are, stop by and check out our favorite spring dress selections, too.

Below, check out our list of the best sandals for spring, and upgrade your spring wardrobe now!

Best Heeled Sandals:

Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal DSW Marc Fisher Brizo Sandal If you love the woven heeled sandal trend but aren't looking to shell out for Bottega Veneta prices, this elegant style from Marc Fisher has you covered. $150 $30 Shop Now

Best Flat Sandals:

Best Slides:

Classic Crocs Sandals Crocs Classic Crocs Sandals Combining the comfort and style of the Classic Clog and Crocs Slide, customize your Crocs Sandals to wear during your vacations this spring. $35 Shop Now

Favorite Flip Flops:

