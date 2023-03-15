Few things feel sweeter than the return of spring fashion — especially with this season's wide array of trending jacket styles. From a cool bomber jacket to edgy denim jacket fits, lightweight utility jacket finds and even chic rain coat styles (perfect for an unexpected April shower), fashion is finally embracing the power of a really great spring jacket.

Sure, having a go-to jacket or coat is an essential in any season. But with the spring season in particular — and the often unpredictable limbo between warm and cool temps — the best spring jackets can help to elevate any outfit with a more layered look, all while keeping you comfortable through ever-changing spring weather.

It's time to move on from the winter season's duller, heavier fashion styles and give your spring wardrobe a much-needed refresh ahead of the warmer season, and you're in major luck. Dozens of top fashion brands and retailers are tapping into the lightweight jacket trend — even turning to TikTok for style inspiration (because really, who isn't?) — and introducing their own fresh takes on the best spring jackets.

Whether you're in the market for a cool, oversized denim jacket or an effortlessly stylish leather jacket, a cozy quilted jacket or perhaps even just a comfortable, lightweight jacket to layer for a great day-to-night look, there are so many outerwear styles available to shop from retailers like Nordstrom, Athleta, Madewell, Levi's, North Face and more.

To help you tap into the best spring jackets, ET has rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. And if you're looking to fully revamp your spring fashion stock, we have you covered there too. Check out 2023's top spring sandal trends, plus shop the best white sneakers and beyond.

Best Bomber Jacket

Best Casual Jacket

Best Denim Jacket

Best Faux Leather Jacket

Best Rain Jacket

North Face City Breeze Rain Jacket The North Face North Face City Breeze Rain Jacket A rain jacket is always smart to have on hand, especially during the transitions between seasons. You never know when a rain shower might surprise you, and this North Face rain jacket will keep you dry. $160 Shop Now

Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket Amazon Columbia Women's Arcadia Ii Jacket 'June Gloom' season is here, and you can still stay dry this summer in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. This rain jacket is available in over 30 different colors. $90 $70 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 60% On The North Face Jackets for Women at This REI Sale

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Spring Wardrobe: Shop Madewell, Abercrombie, PAIGE and More

Meghan Markle’s Comfy Veja Sneakers Are a Must-Have for Spring

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Spring

15 Spring Dresses for Every Occasion

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits

The Best Amazon Deals on Crocs — Get Up to 62% Off Their New Sneaker, Clogs and Sandals for Spring

The Top 5 Denim Trends for Spring: Maxi Skirts, Cargo Jeans and More

The 20 Best Sandals to Wear This Spring: Shop Tory Burch, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and More

The Best Loafers for Women to Step Up Their Shoe Game This Spring

17 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

The Best Metallic Pieces to Incorporate Into Your Spring 2023 Wardrobe

How to Incorporate the Sheer Layering Trend Into Your Spring Wardrobe

The 18 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Spring