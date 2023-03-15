The 15 Best Spring Jackets for Women: Shop Bomber Coats, Leather Jackets, Denim and More
Few things feel sweeter than the return of spring fashion — especially with this season's wide array of trending jacket styles. From a cool bomber jacket to edgy denim jacket fits, lightweight utility jacket finds and even chic rain coat styles (perfect for an unexpected April shower), fashion is finally embracing the power of a really great spring jacket.
Sure, having a go-to jacket or coat is an essential in any season. But with the spring season in particular — and the often unpredictable limbo between warm and cool temps — the best spring jackets can help to elevate any outfit with a more layered look, all while keeping you comfortable through ever-changing spring weather.
It's time to move on from the winter season's duller, heavier fashion styles and give your spring wardrobe a much-needed refresh ahead of the warmer season, and you're in major luck. Dozens of top fashion brands and retailers are tapping into the lightweight jacket trend — even turning to TikTok for style inspiration (because really, who isn't?) — and introducing their own fresh takes on the best spring jackets.
Whether you're in the market for a cool, oversized denim jacket or an effortlessly stylish leather jacket, a cozy quilted jacket or perhaps even just a comfortable, lightweight jacket to layer for a great day-to-night look, there are so many outerwear styles available to shop from retailers like Nordstrom, Athleta, Madewell, Levi's, North Face and more.
To help you tap into the best spring jackets, ET has rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. And if you're looking to fully revamp your spring fashion stock, we have you covered there too. Check out 2023's top spring sandal trends, plus shop the best white sneakers and beyond.
Best Bomber Jacket
Athleta's lightweight Wayfarer Bomber Jacket is water-repellent and wind-resistant, making it perfect for all types of spring weather.
This simple black bomber jacket is the perfect jacket to bring with you from winter to spring.
Give your next daytime outfit some edge with this best-selling, brown bomber jacket style — available on Amazon.
Best Casual Jacket
This Drop Shoulder Cargo Jacket is perfect to pair with a casual spring dress or denim this season.
This cozy, organic-cotton jacket boasts a cinched drawstring hem for added style structure.
This lightweight faux suede jacket offers a relaxed fit to stay comfortable and stylish all day long.
Best Denim Jacket
Every woman needs a classic denim coat in their closet — and this Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket from Levi's boasts a chest pocket, jean flair that never goes out of style.
A classic, white denim jacket can really brighten up any daytime look with a chic edge.
It doesn't get more effortlessly cool than a dark-washed denim jacket.
Best Faux Leather Jacket
Levi's biscotti-colored Faux Leather Asymmetrical Moto Jacket will take you right into spring.
If you're looking for a leather jacket to transition from winter to spring, this chic Kenneth Cole Moto Faux Leather Jacket is a great option.
This Topshop faux leather jacket gives you a sleek but stylish look.
Best Rain Jacket
A rain jacket is always smart to have on hand, especially during the transitions between seasons. You never know when a rain shower might surprise you, and this North Face rain jacket will keep you dry.
'June Gloom' season is here, and you can still stay dry this summer in this Columbia Rain Jacket crafted with their signature, air-permeable outer shell protection that’s waterproof and breathable. This rain jacket is available in over 30 different colors.
Stay dry all spring long with the Charles River's classic New Englander Wind & Waterproof Rain Jacket.
