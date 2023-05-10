Whether you're getting ready for in-person work or consider your couch a conference room, a dependable work wardrobe that makes you feel polished and professional can make all the difference. But the summer heat brings unique challenges to putting together office-appropriate outfits that won't make you sweat.

When it comes to finding professional clothing that can withstand 90 degree-plus days, fabric selection can make all the difference. We suggest sticking with natural fabrics such as linen and cotton that allow for better air circulation — meaning that you'll feel cool and comfortable even if you're buttoned up. On the other hand, office air conditioning can be brutal, so we've suggested some layering pieces to throw in your work bag.

From dress pants that are genuinely comfortable to a Meghan Markle-approved work tote, we've found 15 staple pieces that will help you feel prepared to take on the day. Below, check out our top picks to update your professional wardrobe for summer.

Office Fashion Essentials for Women

