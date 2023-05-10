Shopping

15 Work-Appropriate Summer Essentials for Women to Wear to the Office: Lightweight Blazers, Blouses and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
office outfits
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Whether you're getting ready for in-person work or consider your couch a conference room, a dependable work wardrobe that makes you feel polished and professional can make all the difference. But the summer heat brings unique challenges to putting together office-appropriate outfits that won't make you sweat.

When it comes to finding professional clothing that can withstand 90 degree-plus days, fabric selection can make all the difference. We suggest sticking with natural fabrics such as linen and cotton that allow for better air circulation — meaning that you'll feel cool and comfortable even if you're buttoned up. On the other hand, office air conditioning can be brutal, so we've suggested some layering pieces to throw in your work bag.

From dress pants that are genuinely comfortable to a Meghan Markle-approved work tote, we've found 15 staple pieces that will help you feel prepared to take on the day. Below, check out our top picks to update your professional wardrobe for summer.

Office Fashion Essentials for Women

Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Available in nine colors including this versatile white option, these wide-leg linen pants look elegant while helping you beat the heat.

$80
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt

You can never go wrong with a classic button down in lightweight cotton.

$24
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer
Everlane
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Loafer

These sleek, minimal loafers are just right for springtime — also available in white.

$145
Reformation Lindy Knit Top
Reformation Lindy Knit Top
Reformation
Reformation Lindy Knit Top

Flattering ruching and a mock neckline lets this cap-sleeved top transition from the office to happy hour.

$68
Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress
Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress
Quince
Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress

A structured silhouette and midi length makes this dress office-appropriate, while the 100% linen fabric keeps you cool.

$50
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Long and Lean Linen-Blend Blazer

Whether you wear it with matching trousers or use it to add polish to a sundress, this linen blazer is an essential piece of spring and summer outerwear.

$160$77
Cuyana Classic Structured Tote
Cuyana Classic Structured Tote
Cuyana
Cuyana Classic Structured Tote

If Cuyana's tote bags are good enough for Meghan Markle, they're good enough for us.

$248
Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan
Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Everyday Open Front Cardigan

Stash this lightweight cardigan in your bag for when the office AC becomes unbearable.

$79
J. Crew Puff-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Squareneck Top
J. Crew Puff-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Squareneck Top
J. Crew
J. Crew Puff-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Squareneck Top

A fitted waist allows this poplin top to easily tuck into trousers.

$90$55
Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Bianka Slingback Pump

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of slingbacks in luxe genuine leather.

$140
Banana Republic Factory Linen-Cotton A-Line Mini Dress
Banana Republic Factory Linen-Cotton A-Line Mini Dress
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Linen-Cotton A-Line Mini Dress

If your dress code allows for shorter hemlines, this mod linen-cotton mini is a wonderful option.

$90$43
COS Wide-Leg Tailored Pants
COS Wide-Leg Tailored Pants
COS
COS Wide-Leg Tailored Pants

These splurge-worthy 100% cotton pants are elevated with front pleats and darts.

$135
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Scoopneck Cami
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Scoopneck Cami
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Scoopneck Cami

An easy layering piece to style under blazers and cardigans.

$40$34
Madewell Goldie Midi Slip Dress in 100% Linen
Goldie Midi Slip Dress in 100% Linen
Madewell
Madewell Goldie Midi Slip Dress in 100% Linen

Feel pretty and professional in a high-neck linen dress with adjustable straps — also available in plus sizes.

$110
Reformation Sydney Cashmere Collared Sweater
Reformation Sydney Cashmere Collared Sweater
Reformation
Reformation Sydney Cashmere Collared Sweater

Indulge your senses with an ultra-soft summer sweater made with 90% recycled cashmere.

$128

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 15 Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $100

20 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Spring and Summer

The Top 5 Shoes to Wear This Spring and Summer — Shop Trending Styles

The Best White Pants for Women to Wear From Spring Into Summer

Get Ready for Spring With 30% Off Hailey Bieber's Go-To Denim Shorts

The 18 Best TikTok-Approved Spring Fashion Styles at Amazon

Amazon's 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Collection Is a '70s Fashion Dream

The 25 Best Finds from Amazon's New Spring Fashion Storefront