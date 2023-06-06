The official start of summer is still a few weeks away, but we're already feeling the heat of the new season. The hottest days of the year call for even hotter outfits — which is why we're shopping at AllSaints for elevated basics, eye-catching statement pieces and investment-worthy leather goods that will last for years to come.

AllSaints is most known for the stellar quality of its leather goods such as jackets, belts and footwear that are well worth the splurge, but the brand also carries plenty of lightweight essentials for summer. Some of our favorites include a splashy tie-dyed bandeau swimsuit, tropical floral button-up and ribbed tank available in a rainbow of colors.

No matter if you're in the market for women's or menswear, AllSaints has your wardrobe covered with clothing for every occasion. From swimsuits to sundresses, we've found some of the best pieces to shop at AllSaints this season.

AllSaints Women's Summer Fashion 2023

Helium Leather Sandals AllSaints Helium Leather Sandals This pair of chunky sandals will take you from the city to the beach with a trendy lug sole and soft leather straps. $299 Shop Now

AllSaints Men's Summer Fashion 2023

Helix Sweat Shorts AllSaints Helix Sweat Shorts Keep it comfy in a pair of drawstring lounge shorts stylish enough to wear out of the house. $115 Shop Now

