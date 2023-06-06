20 Ultimate Summer Fashion Finds from AllSaints: Shop Elevated Basics, Leather Goods and More
The official start of summer is still a few weeks away, but we're already feeling the heat of the new season. The hottest days of the year call for even hotter outfits — which is why we're shopping at AllSaints for elevated basics, eye-catching statement pieces and investment-worthy leather goods that will last for years to come.
AllSaints is most known for the stellar quality of its leather goods such as jackets, belts and footwear that are well worth the splurge, but the brand also carries plenty of lightweight essentials for summer. Some of our favorites include a splashy tie-dyed bandeau swimsuit, tropical floral button-up and ribbed tank available in a rainbow of colors.
No matter if you're in the market for women's or menswear, AllSaints has your wardrobe covered with clothing for every occasion. From swimsuits to sundresses, we've found some of the best pieces to shop at AllSaints this season.
AllSaints Women's Summer Fashion 2023
The slip silhouette of this dress might be simple, but its bright floral pattern helps it stand out from the crowd.
We've seen a major resurgence of the cargo pant trend this year, and this off-white shade is just right for the warmer months.
A simple yet structured tank top for pairing with everything from jeans to skirts.
Make a splash in this orange tie-dye swimsuit crafted from recycled materials.
This pair of chunky sandals will take you from the city to the beach with a trendy lug sole and soft leather straps.
Look put together in an instant when you throw on this lightweight blazer.
Because you can never have too many high-quality tank tops in your summer wardrobe.
This gorgeous leather jacket will never go out of style, making it a worthy investment piece.
Denim shorts are an essential part of anyone's summer wardrobe.
This romantic mini in a flattering wrap silhouette can be dressed up or down for any occasion.
AllSaints Men's Summer Fashion 2023
Make a statement in a pair of splashy swim shorts, complete with a mesh liner and hidden drawstring.
This black denim jacket goes with virtually any outfit, making it the perfect layering piece to wear year-round.
This 100% cotton tee is a cut above your basic crewneck with a trendy oversized fit.
Made with lightweight linen, these straight-legged pants are cropped with a raw hem for intrigue.
Get vacation-ready in a tropical flower-printed button-up, featuring a camp collar and chest pocket.
This mushroom-colored leather jacket is made from heavily washed lamb leather for a worn-in look.
Shield your eyes in style with a vintage-inspired baseball cap.
Keep it comfy in a pair of drawstring lounge shorts stylish enough to wear out of the house.
A lightweight, 100% merino wool sweater for braving windy days and chilly nights.
Made with recycled materials, these swim shorts feature a graphic black-and-white floral print.
