20 Ultimate Summer Fashion Finds from AllSaints: Shop Elevated Basics, Leather Goods and More

By Lauren Gruber
The official start of summer is still a few weeks away, but we're already feeling the heat of the new season. The hottest days of the year call for even hotter outfits — which is why we're shopping at AllSaints for elevated basics, eye-catching statement pieces and investment-worthy leather goods that will last for years to come.

AllSaints is most known for the stellar quality of its leather goods such as jackets, belts and footwear that are well worth the splurge, but the brand also carries plenty of lightweight essentials for summer. Some of our favorites include a splashy tie-dyed bandeau swimsuit, tropical floral button-up and ribbed tank available in a rainbow of colors.

No matter if you're in the market for women's or menswear, AllSaints has your wardrobe covered with clothing for every occasion. From swimsuits to sundresses, we've found some of the best pieces to shop at AllSaints this season.

AllSaints Women's Summer Fashion 2023

AllSaints
Bryony Lucia Floral Midi Slip Dress

The slip silhouette of this dress might be simple, but its bright floral pattern helps it stand out from the crowd.

$169
AllSaints
Frieda High-Rise Cargo Denim Pants

We've seen a major resurgence of the cargo pant trend this year, and this off-white shade is just right for the warmer months.

$219
AllSaints
Beta Sleeveless Funnel Neck Tank Top

A simple yet structured tank top for pairing with everything from jeans to skirts.

$65
AllSaints
Catriona Mariana Bandeau Swimsuit

Make a splash in this orange tie-dye swimsuit crafted from recycled materials.

$149
AllSaints
Helium Leather Sandals

This pair of chunky sandals will take you from the city to the beach with a trendy lug sole and soft leather straps.

$299
AllSaints
Aleida Tri Blazer

Look put together in an instant when you throw on this lightweight blazer.

$249
AllSaints
Rina Cropped Sleeveless Tank Top

Because you can never have too many high-quality tank tops in your summer wardrobe.

$39
AllSaints
Balfern Gold Leather Biker Jacket

This gorgeous leather jacket will never go out of style, making it a worthy investment piece.

$529
AllSaints
Faye High-Rise Denim Mini Shorts

Denim shorts are an essential part of anyone's summer wardrobe.

$135
AllSaints
Ari Sleeveless Mia Floral Mini Dress

This romantic mini in a flattering wrap silhouette can be dressed up or down for any occasion.

$299

AllSaints Men's Summer Fashion 2023

AllSaints
Mallorca Floral Swim Shorts

Make a statement in a pair of splashy swim shorts, complete with a mesh liner and hidden drawstring.

$109
AllSaints
Avets Oversized Denim Jacket

This black denim jacket goes with virtually any outfit, making it the perfect layering piece to wear year-round.

$269
AllSaints
Max Oversized Crew T-Shirt

This 100% cotton tee is a cut above your basic crewneck with a trendy oversized fit.

$95
AllSaints
Envira Linen Blend Cropped Pants

Made with lightweight linen, these straight-legged pants are cropped with a raw hem for intrigue.

$249
AllSaints
Mesquida Tropical Floral Print Shirt

Get vacation-ready in a tropical flower-printed button-up, featuring a camp collar and chest pocket.

$199
AllSaints
Leo Leather Biker Jacket

This mushroom-colored leather jacket is made from heavily washed lamb leather for a worn-in look.

$649
AllSaints
Fen Baseball Cap

Shield your eyes in style with a vintage-inspired baseball cap.

$65
AllSaints
Helix Sweat Shorts

Keep it comfy in a pair of drawstring lounge shorts stylish enough to wear out of the house.

$115
AllSaints
Mode Merino Crew Neck Ramskull Sweater

A lightweight, 100% merino wool sweater for braving windy days and chilly nights.

$159
AllSaints
Frequency Floral Swim Shorts

Made with recycled materials, these swim shorts feature a graphic black-and-white floral print.

$109

