Warm temperatures can only mean one thing: dress season is officially here. Not only are they more comfortable in the summer heat than pants, but make putting together an outfit that much easier.

This summer, dresses are all about combining effortlessly comfortable fabrics with stylish silhouettes. From flowy, floral maxi dresses and bohemian designs to everyday staples, the best summer dresses can take you from an outdoor brunch to a night out with friends. Above all, the bright patterns and flattering silhouettes of dresses for the summer 2023 season should make you smile.

If you're looking for a wedding guest dress for a summer wedding, a comfortable maxi dress for running errands or want to try out the head-to-toe denim trend, this collection of summer fashion has it all. So no matter your style or budget, there's definitely an option for you. Stock up for summer and beyond with our top picks of dresses from your favorite retailers such as Free People, Abercrombie and Madewell at all different price points.

Below, get ready for sunny days and shop the best summer dresses for summer 2023.

Best Summer Dresses Under $100

Free People Santa Luz Maxi Free People Free People Santa Luz Maxi "This dress has a beautiful flow to it and is very flattering!" wrote one happy reviewer of this flowing maxi. "I love how soft the material and how comfortable I feel in this dress. I can’t wait to order another one." $98 Shop Now

Best Summer Dresses Over $100

