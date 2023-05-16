The 20 Best Summer Dresses for Any Occasion: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at $50
Warm temperatures can only mean one thing: dress season is officially here. Not only are they more comfortable in the summer heat than pants, but make putting together an outfit that much easier.
This summer, dresses are all about combining effortlessly comfortable fabrics with stylish silhouettes. From flowy, floral maxi dresses and bohemian designs to everyday staples, the best summer dresses can take you from an outdoor brunch to a night out with friends. Above all, the bright patterns and flattering silhouettes of dresses for the summer 2023 season should make you smile.
If you're looking for a wedding guest dress for a summer wedding, a comfortable maxi dress for running errands or want to try out the head-to-toe denim trend, this collection of summer fashion has it all. So no matter your style or budget, there's definitely an option for you. Stock up for summer and beyond with our top picks of dresses from your favorite retailers such as Free People, Abercrombie and Madewell at all different price points.
Below, get ready for sunny days and shop the best summer dresses for summer 2023.
Best Summer Dresses Under $100
A defined waist, flowing skirt and portrait neckline makes this dress equal parts flattering and family-friendly.
Nail the Barbiecore trend for summer in a hot pink mini that looks straight out of the 1960s.
100% silk fabric makes this slip dress light and breathable for warmer weather — a steal at $80.
"This dress has a beautiful flow to it and is very flattering!" wrote one happy reviewer of this flowing maxi. "I love how soft the material and how comfortable I feel in this dress. I can’t wait to order another one."
Side pockets and patch pockets means this dress can keep all of your essentials on hand.
Made of 100% cotton, this crochet midi dress can easily be dressed up for special occasions or dressed down for the beach.
This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink.
Rock the head-to-toe denim trend for summer in a vintage-inspired mini.
Channel Audrey Hepburn in an elegant strapless dress made of 100% cotton.
This 100% cotton mini dress features delicate eyelet fabric, a waist-defining sash and flouncy hem.
Best Summer Dresses Over $100
The beach vacation dress of our dreams is made of 100% cotton with a detachable smocked bodice and tiered skirt with pockets.
Ruffled straps, a sweetheart neckline and stretchy smocked bodice adds an extra feminine touch to this cotton-blend dress — available in seven colors.
Feel feminine and flirty in a linen mini dress with a tie back detail and puffed sleeves.
Live out your woodland fairy fantasies in this flowing Victorian-inspired maxi.
Exude timeless elegance in a linen-blend mini with removable straps.
This button-front mini feels like sunshine in a dress with a charming floral pattern.
Feel effortlessly sexy in a curve-hugging midi dress, made with a sculpting denim fabric.
A breezy sundress in bohemian paisley to satisfy the beach babe in you.
Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw with a mod mini that can easily be dressed up or down with the right accessories.
Have a mermaid girl summer in a turquoise slip dress perfect for weddings — also available in black.
