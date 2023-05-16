Shopping

The 20 Best Summer Dresses for Any Occasion: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at $50

By Lauren Gruber
Warm temperatures can only mean one thing: dress season is officially here. Not only are they more comfortable in the summer heat than pants, but make putting together an outfit that much easier.

This summer, dresses are all about combining effortlessly comfortable fabrics with stylish silhouettes. From flowy, floral maxi dresses and bohemian designs to everyday staples, the best summer dresses can take you from an outdoor brunch to a night out with friends. Above all, the bright patterns and flattering silhouettes of dresses for the summer 2023 season should make you smile.

If you're looking for a wedding guest dress for a summer wedding, a comfortable maxi dress for running errands or want to try out the head-to-toe denim trend, this collection of summer fashion has it all. So no matter your style or budget, there's definitely an option for you. Stock up for summer and beyond with our top picks of dresses from your favorite retailers such as Free People, Abercrombie and Madewell at all different price points.

Below, get ready for sunny days and shop the best summer dresses for summer 2023.  

Best Summer Dresses Under $100

Hollister Ruched Waist Midi Dress
Hollister Ruched Waist Midi Dress
Hollister
Hollister Ruched Waist Midi Dress

A defined waist, flowing skirt and portrait neckline makes this dress equal parts flattering and family-friendly.

$60
Dynamite Clothing Carrie Crew Neck Mini Dress
Dynamite Clothing Carrie Crew Neck Mini Dress
Dynamite Clothing
Dynamite Clothing Carrie Crew Neck Mini Dress

Nail the Barbiecore trend for summer in a hot pink mini that looks straight out of the 1960s.

$50
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
Quince
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

100% silk fabric makes this slip dress light and breathable for warmer weather — a steal at $80.

$80
Free People Santa Luz Maxi
Free People Santa Luz Maxi
Free People
Free People Santa Luz Maxi

"This dress has a beautiful flow to it and is very flattering!" wrote one happy reviewer of this flowing maxi. "I love how soft the material and how comfortable I feel in this dress. I can’t wait to order another one."

$98
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress
Everlane
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress

Side pockets and patch pockets means this dress can keep all of your essentials on hand.

$98
French Connection Nellis Sleeveless Cotton Sweater Dress
French Connection Nellis Sleeveless Cotton Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
French Connection Nellis Sleeveless Cotton Sweater Dress

Made of 100% cotton, this crochet midi dress can easily be dressed up for special occasions or dressed down for the beach.

$98
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress

This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink.

$69
Lulus Ready to Charm Medium Wash Denim Mini Dress
Lulus Ready to Charm Medium Wash Denim Mini Dress
Lulus
Lulus Ready to Charm Medium Wash Denim Mini Dress

Rock the head-to-toe denim trend for summer in a vintage-inspired mini.

$72
Banana Republic Factory Asymmetrical Hem Midi Dress
Banana Republic Factory Asymmetrical Hem Midi Dress
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Asymmetrical Hem Midi Dress

Channel Audrey Hepburn in an elegant strapless dress made of 100% cotton.

$131$68
1.State Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Wrap Dress
1.State Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
1.State Embroidered Eyelet Cotton Wrap Dress

This 100% cotton mini dress features delicate eyelet fabric, a waist-defining sash and flouncy hem.

$99

Best Summer Dresses Over $100

Madewell Poplin Modular Halter Midi Dress
Poplin Modular Halter Midi Dress
Madewell
Madewell Poplin Modular Halter Midi Dress

The beach vacation dress of our dreams is made of 100% cotton with a detachable smocked bodice and tiered skirt with pockets.

$148
Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress

Ruffled straps, a sweetheart neckline and stretchy smocked bodice adds an extra feminine touch to this cotton-blend dress — available in seven colors.

$110
Reformation Evianna Linen Dress
Evianna Linen Dress
Reformation
Reformation Evianna Linen Dress

Feel feminine and flirty in a linen mini dress with a tie back detail and puffed sleeves.

$248
Free People You're A Jewel Maxi
Free People You're A Jewel Maxi
Free People
Free People You're A Jewel Maxi

Live out your woodland fairy fantasies in this flowing Victorian-inspired maxi.

$128
Abercrombie and Fitch Strapless Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Strapless Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Strapless Linen-Blend Midi Dress

Exude timeless elegance in a linen-blend mini with removable straps.

$100
J. Crew Button-Front Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress
J. Crew Button-Front Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress
J. Crew
J. Crew Button-Front Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress

This button-front mini feels like sunshine in a dress with a charming floral pattern.

$168$118
WITH CODE SUNNY
Good American Soft Sculpt Midi Dress
Good American Soft Sculpt Midi Dress
Good American
Good American Soft Sculpt Midi Dress

Feel effortlessly sexy in a curve-hugging midi dress, made with a sculpting denim fabric.

$109
Seafolly Silk Road Paisley Cotton Blend Midi Cover-Up Sundress
Seafolly Silk Road Paisley Cotton Blend Midi Cover-Up Sundress
Nordstrom
Seafolly Silk Road Paisley Cotton Blend Midi Cover-Up Sundress

A breezy sundress in bohemian paisley to satisfy the beach babe in you.

$188
Reformation Alden Knit Dress
Reformation Alden Knit Dress
Reformation
Reformation Alden Knit Dress

Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw with a mod mini that can easily be dressed up or down with the right accessories.

$128
Bardot Malinda Slip Dress
Bardot Malinda Slip Dress
Revolve
Bardot Malinda Slip Dress

Have a mermaid girl summer in a turquoise slip dress perfect for weddings — also available in black.

$129

