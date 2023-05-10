The 15 Best Summer Dresses on Amazon for Every Occasion — Shop Styles Under $100
With summer just a month away, it's time to freshen up your closet with some wardrobe essentials. And there's no item more important than a cute dress. Right now, Amazon is full of trendy and timeless dresses in all shapes, lengths and styles so you can make the most of the warm weather, even ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Whether you're in need of a casual sundress in a fun color, a staple that will transition from the office to after-work drinks, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide and varied dress options have something for you. Amazon's house fashion label The Drop has plenty of styles in premium summer fabrics such as cotton and linen, but the retailer also carries well-known brands such as Free People.
Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all our favorite styles (at the best price points) from Amazon so you don't have to waste time browsing. Below, shop all our favorite summer dresses on Amazon in mini, midi, and maxi styles.
This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white.
Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have.
A little black dress to slip over swimsuits or dress up with heels for dinner.
Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the late spring heat.
Lean into the preppy aesthetic for summer in a chic, comfy polo dress.
This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink.
Shop this playful printed maxi from designer Andrea Pitter, this year's winner of Amazon Prime's 'Making the Cut.'
This charming mini dress from surfer brand Roxy is equipped with adjustable straps and handy side pockets.
Transition from day to night with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors for summer.
A keyhole cutout at the bust and strappy back make this a sultry option for date nights.
Add polish to your summer style with a prim tweed mini, also available in black.
Romantic lace makes this dress a natural choice for summer weddings.
This comfy sweater-knit summer dress has strategic cutouts to highlight your waist.
Go from brunch to the beach with ease with this light, swingy dress that's the perfect piece to throw on over a swimsuit.
Available in 17 patterns including this eye-catching red floral, this knee-length dress is fitted at the waist for a flattering fit.
