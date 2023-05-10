With summer just a month away, it's time to freshen up your closet with some wardrobe essentials. And there's no item more important than a cute dress. Right now, Amazon is full of trendy and timeless dresses in all shapes, lengths and styles so you can make the most of the warm weather, even ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Whether you're in need of a casual sundress in a fun color, a staple that will transition from the office to after-work drinks, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide and varied dress options have something for you. Amazon's house fashion label The Drop has plenty of styles in premium summer fabrics such as cotton and linen, but the retailer also carries well-known brands such as Free People.

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all our favorite styles (at the best price points) from Amazon so you don't have to waste time browsing. Below, shop all our favorite summer dresses on Amazon in mini, midi, and maxi styles.

