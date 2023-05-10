Shopping

The 15 Best Summer Dresses on Amazon for Every Occasion — Shop Styles Under $100

By Charlotte Lewis
With summer just a month away, it's time to freshen up your closet with some wardrobe essentials. And there's no item more important than a cute dress. Right now, Amazon is full of trendy and timeless dresses in all shapes, lengths and styles so you can make the most of the warm weather, even ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Whether you're in need of a casual sundress in a fun color, a staple that will transition from the office to after-work drinks, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide and varied dress options have something for you. Amazon's house fashion label The Drop has plenty of styles in premium summer fabrics such as cotton and linen, but the retailer also carries well-known brands such as Free People.

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all our favorite styles (at the best price points) from Amazon so you don't have to waste time browsing. Below, shop all our favorite summer dresses on Amazon in mini, midi, and maxi styles.

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

This breezy babydoll-style cotton dress is available in sizes XXS-5X and four colors, including this crisp white.

$70
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
Amazon
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have. 

$98$50
Roxy Women's Future Thoughts Tank Dress
Roxy Women's Future Thoughts Tank Dress
Amazon
Roxy Women's Future Thoughts Tank Dress

A little black dress to slip over swimsuits or dress up with heels for dinner.

$46
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Available in sizes XS-4X, this cotton midi dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the late spring heat.

$70
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress
Amazon
Nautica Women's Easy Classic Short Sleeve Stretch Cotton Polo Dress

Lean into the preppy aesthetic for summer in a chic, comfy polo dress.

$26 AND UP
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Nala Twist Front Linen Mini Dress

This 100% linen dress is available in four fun colors, including this hot pink.

$69
TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress
TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress
Amazon
TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress

Shop this playful printed maxi from designer Andrea Pitter, this year's winner of Amazon Prime's 'Making the Cut.'

$90
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress
Amazon
Roxy Bright Light Deep V-Neck Dress

This charming mini dress from surfer brand Roxy is equipped with adjustable straps and handy side pockets.

$60$45
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon
The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress

Transition from day to night with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors for summer.

$50
Free People Mystical Mindset Printed Dress
Free People Mystical Mindset Printed Dress
Amazon
Free People Mystical Mindset Printed Dress

A keyhole cutout at the bust and strappy back make this a sultry option for date nights.

$118$83 AND UP
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets
Amazon
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women's Tweed Shift Dress with Pockets

Add polish to your summer style with a prim tweed mini, also available in black.

$50 AND UP
ASTR the Label Women's Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress
ASTR the Label Women's Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Amazon
ASTR the Label Women's Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Romantic lace makes this dress a natural choice for summer weddings.

$50 AND UP
The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress
The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon
The Drop Women's Zuri Fitted Cut-Out Maxi Sweater Dress

This comfy sweater-knit summer dress has strategic cutouts to highlight your waist.

$60
O'NEILL Women's Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Short Length Beach Cover Up Dress
O'NEILL Women's Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Short Length Beach Cover Up Dress
Amazon
O'NEILL Women's Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Short Length Beach Cover Up Dress

Go from brunch to the beach with ease with this light, swingy dress that's the perfect piece to throw on over a swimsuit.

$55
Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress
Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress

Available in 17 patterns including this eye-catching red floral, this knee-length dress is fitted at the waist for a flattering fit.

$25$24

