Once again, cottagecore is proving to be the style aesthetic to try this summer, with nap dresses continuing to have their moment in the sun (albeit with the help of shows like Bridgerton and The Gilded Age, and movies like Little Women no less).

If you (like us) have been pining for an opportunity to tap into the feminine trend this season — but less keen to splurge on one of those famous Hill House nap dresses — then you're in major luck! Amazon's own cottagecore nap dress is practically identical to the internet's favorite Hill House Home style (aka the Ellie Nap Dress) and is available now for only $70, ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The Drop Kimi Smocked Midi Dress Amazon The Drop Kimi Smocked Midi Dress Amazon's dress has all the same fairy-centric flair of its Hill House counterpart — with ruffled sleeves, a tiered midi skirt silhouette and no shortage of dainty floral designs. But perhaps best of all: it's priced at half the cost of other TikTok-loved nap dresses ($70 at Amazon vs. $150 at Hill House Home). $70 Shop Now

Whether you're looking for a puff sleeve, a long sleeve, a short sleeve or ruffles, you'll find the perfect summer dress on Amazon. Wear a wrap dress or denim dress with sandals or heels if you're heading to a summer wedding. Or take your look to the next level by wearing your favorite sneakers or adding pieces to your dress.

Nap dresses have emerged as one of this season's hottest styles — and for good reason. With their airy, Cinderalla-esque build, the frocks provide so much versatility — perfect for different styles as an effortless, daytime 'fit for brunch or an ethereal evening gown for those post-work cocktails.

Below, browse our picks for other stylish nap dresses that are available to shop on Amazon. Plus, check out Hill House's latest nap dress collection — with plenty of frocks perfect for updating your summer wardrobe.

