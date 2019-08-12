We're pleased to introduce you to Meg, Amy, Beth and Jo.

ET has your first look at the trailer for Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women, which reunites the writer-director with her Lady Bird star, Saoirse Ronan, for a new take on Louisa May Alcott's classic. This first footage follows Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen as the March sisters, four independent, imaginative, ahead-of-their-time young women coming of age in the 1860s.

"Re-reading it now for the film, it's so radical and so incredibly modern," Laura Dern, who plays the girls' mother Marmee, says of revisiting Alcott's novel, while Ronan adds: "The story [is] so relevant now to the confidence that women have in themselves and in taking their own path."

Now, Gerwig and her leading ladies are leaning into that spirit. "We've got ambition and talent as well as just beauty," Ronan's Jo says in the clip. "I'm so sick of people saying that love is just all a woman is fit for. I'm so sick of it."

Timothée Chalamet (who also starred in Gerwig's Best Picture-nominated Lady Bird) co-stars as Laurie Laurence, the lovesick boy next door, and Meryl Streep is Aunt March. The film promises to be an uplifting, irreverent take on the story, full of laughter and love and biting one-liners from Streep. Check back Tuesday morning when the trailer is released in full.

Little Women opens in theaters on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

RELATED CONTENT:

Florence Pugh on Wrestling Dwayne Johnson and Her 'No Frills' Take on 'Little Women' (Exclusive)

Laura Dern Wants 'Little Women' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet to Join 'Big Little Lies' (Exclusive)

Emma Watson Shares Touching Cast Photo From Set of 'Little Women'