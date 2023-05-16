Shopping

Hill House Just Dropped Their Biggest Collection Yet for Summer 2023, And It's Adorable

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hill House Home
Hill House Home

With its modern takes on the preppy beachcomber look, Hill House Home is one of our favorite labels to shop for the warmer seasons — and the brand just dropped its summer 2023 collection full of splurge-worthy styles.

Helmed by London native Nell Diamond, Hill House went viral in 2020 for its aptly named Nap Dress — a breezy cotton frock that's stylish yet comfortable enough to wear during a midday snooze. The Ellie Nap Dress comes in an array of prim patterns, versatile neutrals and eye-popping brights that looks just as good paired with heels on a night out as it does curled up on your couch.

Shop Hill House Summer 2023 

For summer 2023, the brand has expanded its classic nap dress collection to include more sultry styles: a backless jersey maxi, strappy sundresses and off-the-shoulder styles. Hill House's new collection also offers takes on the sheer dressing trend with scalloped lace overlays and see-through knits. Even with the addition of new silhouettes, these nap dresses are just as lounge-ready as the original.

From ruffled skirts and smocked crop tops to mod minis and sheer beach cover-ups, the new Hill House collection is not one to miss. Below, shop our favorite styles from the brand's summer 2023 drop.

The Eyelet Ellie Nap Dress
The Eyelet Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Eyelet Ellie Nap Dress

Everyone's favorite Ellie Nap Dress now comes in a feminine eyelet fabric.

$175
The Ophelia Dress
The Ophelia Dress
Hill House Home
The Ophelia Dress

"I had to come to leave a review because I love this dress so much!!" raved one reviewer. "The second I tried it on I felt like a character in a period drama. The corset style is so flattering and the dress is as comfortable as ever; I debated sleeping in it because I never want to take this off."

$175
The Jersey Samara Nap Dress
The Jersey Samara Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Jersey Samara Nap Dress

Understated and elegant, this soft jersey dress features a plunging low back and leg slits on each side.

$175
The Alexa Top
The Alexa Top
Hill House Home
The Alexa Top

With dramatic ruffled sleeves and a full-coverage bodice, this top pairs beautifully with its matching skirt or dressed down with jeans.

$125
The Florence Nap Skirt
The Florence Nap Skirt
Hill House Home
The Florence Nap Skirt

Make it a matching set with a flowy maxi skirt in soft cotton.

$125
The Dottie Nap Dress
The Dottie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Dottie Nap Dress

With a pattern by the lush hydrangea blooms of Nantucket Island, this V-neck dress is made for summer garden parties.

$175
The Enzo Dress
The Enzo Dress
Hill House Home
The Enzo Dress

Whether you wear it over a bathing suit or dressed up for a night out, this midi offers an elevated take on the sheer dressing trend.

$195
The Elizabeth Nap Dress
The Elizabeth Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Elizabeth Nap Dress

A mini length gives this smocked nap dress a playful look.

$150
The Scallop Lace June Nap Top
The Scallop Lace June Nap Top
Hill House Home
The Scallop Lace June Nap Top

Everyone needs a good tube top for their summer wardrobe for tan line-free days in the sun.

$125
The Scallop Lace Delphine Nap Skirt
The Scallop Lace Delphine Nap Skirt
Hill House Home
The Scallop Lace Delphine Nap Skirt

A smocked, elasticized waistbands means you can wear this skirt high or low on your hips.

$175
The Emma Dress
The Emma Dress
Hill House Home
The Emma Dress

Show some skin in the Emma mini dress, featuring a deep V-neck in the front and back.

$150
The Jersey Catalina Nap Dress
The Jersey Catalina Nap Dress
Hill House Home
The Jersey Catalina Nap Dress

Silky-soft and stretchy, this off-the-shoulder jersey dress can be dressed up or down for virtually any occasion.

$225
The Livie Nap Shorts
The Livie Nap Shorts
Hill House Home
The Livie Nap Shorts

Finding a comfortable and flattering pair of shorts is no easy feat, but these Nap Shorts manage to pull it off.

$100
The Charlie Dress
The Charlie Dress
Hill House Home
The Charlie Dress

This 1960s-inspired shift dress is made with a heavier, textured cotton canvas to create a structured shape.

$150
The Juliana Dress
The Juliana Dress
Hill House Home
The Juliana Dress

Channel your inner beach babe in a sand-colored sundress, made from a cotton sateen fabric for a dressier look.

$175

RELATED CONTENT:

20 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Spring and Summer

16 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

The 25 Best Finds from Amazon's New Spring Fashion Storefront

The 20 Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Starting at Just $50

The Best Spring Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon

Shop the 15 Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $100

The 15 Best Graduation Dresses Under $100 to Shop This Spring