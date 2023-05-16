Hill House Just Dropped Their Biggest Collection Yet for Summer 2023, And It's Adorable
With its modern takes on the preppy beachcomber look, Hill House Home is one of our favorite labels to shop for the warmer seasons — and the brand just dropped its summer 2023 collection full of splurge-worthy styles.
Helmed by London native Nell Diamond, Hill House went viral in 2020 for its aptly named Nap Dress — a breezy cotton frock that's stylish yet comfortable enough to wear during a midday snooze. The Ellie Nap Dress comes in an array of prim patterns, versatile neutrals and eye-popping brights that looks just as good paired with heels on a night out as it does curled up on your couch.
For summer 2023, the brand has expanded its classic nap dress collection to include more sultry styles: a backless jersey maxi, strappy sundresses and off-the-shoulder styles. Hill House's new collection also offers takes on the sheer dressing trend with scalloped lace overlays and see-through knits. Even with the addition of new silhouettes, these nap dresses are just as lounge-ready as the original.
From ruffled skirts and smocked crop tops to mod minis and sheer beach cover-ups, the new Hill House collection is not one to miss. Below, shop our favorite styles from the brand's summer 2023 drop.
Everyone's favorite Ellie Nap Dress now comes in a feminine eyelet fabric.
"I had to come to leave a review because I love this dress so much!!" raved one reviewer. "The second I tried it on I felt like a character in a period drama. The corset style is so flattering and the dress is as comfortable as ever; I debated sleeping in it because I never want to take this off."
Understated and elegant, this soft jersey dress features a plunging low back and leg slits on each side.
With dramatic ruffled sleeves and a full-coverage bodice, this top pairs beautifully with its matching skirt or dressed down with jeans.
Make it a matching set with a flowy maxi skirt in soft cotton.
With a pattern by the lush hydrangea blooms of Nantucket Island, this V-neck dress is made for summer garden parties.
Whether you wear it over a bathing suit or dressed up for a night out, this midi offers an elevated take on the sheer dressing trend.
A mini length gives this smocked nap dress a playful look.
Everyone needs a good tube top for their summer wardrobe for tan line-free days in the sun.
A smocked, elasticized waistbands means you can wear this skirt high or low on your hips.
Show some skin in the Emma mini dress, featuring a deep V-neck in the front and back.
Silky-soft and stretchy, this off-the-shoulder jersey dress can be dressed up or down for virtually any occasion.
Finding a comfortable and flattering pair of shorts is no easy feat, but these Nap Shorts manage to pull it off.
This 1960s-inspired shift dress is made with a heavier, textured cotton canvas to create a structured shape.
Channel your inner beach babe in a sand-colored sundress, made from a cotton sateen fabric for a dressier look.
