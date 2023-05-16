With its modern takes on the preppy beachcomber look, Hill House Home is one of our favorite labels to shop for the warmer seasons — and the brand just dropped its summer 2023 collection full of splurge-worthy styles.

Helmed by London native Nell Diamond, Hill House went viral in 2020 for its aptly named Nap Dress — a breezy cotton frock that's stylish yet comfortable enough to wear during a midday snooze. The Ellie Nap Dress comes in an array of prim patterns, versatile neutrals and eye-popping brights that looks just as good paired with heels on a night out as it does curled up on your couch.

Shop Hill House Summer 2023

For summer 2023, the brand has expanded its classic nap dress collection to include more sultry styles: a backless jersey maxi, strappy sundresses and off-the-shoulder styles. Hill House's new collection also offers takes on the sheer dressing trend with scalloped lace overlays and see-through knits. Even with the addition of new silhouettes, these nap dresses are just as lounge-ready as the original.

From ruffled skirts and smocked crop tops to mod minis and sheer beach cover-ups, the new Hill House collection is not one to miss. Below, shop our favorite styles from the brand's summer 2023 drop.

The Ophelia Dress Hill House Home The Ophelia Dress "I had to come to leave a review because I love this dress so much!!" raved one reviewer. "The second I tried it on I felt like a character in a period drama. The corset style is so flattering and the dress is as comfortable as ever; I debated sleeping in it because I never want to take this off." $175 Shop Now

The Alexa Top Hill House Home The Alexa Top With dramatic ruffled sleeves and a full-coverage bodice, this top pairs beautifully with its matching skirt or dressed down with jeans. $125 Shop Now

The Enzo Dress Hill House Home The Enzo Dress Whether you wear it over a bathing suit or dressed up for a night out, this midi offers an elevated take on the sheer dressing trend. $195 Shop Now

The Emma Dress Hill House Home The Emma Dress Show some skin in the Emma mini dress, featuring a deep V-neck in the front and back. $150 Shop Now

The Charlie Dress Hill House Home The Charlie Dress This 1960s-inspired shift dress is made with a heavier, textured cotton canvas to create a structured shape. $150 Shop Now

The Juliana Dress Hill House Home The Juliana Dress Channel your inner beach babe in a sand-colored sundress, made from a cotton sateen fabric for a dressier look. $175 Shop Now

