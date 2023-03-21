As Rihanna rolled up to the Oscars red carpet, we couldn't help but notice how stunning she looked in her sheer dress. The 2023 Best Original Song Oscar nominee showcased her baby bump in a see-through black number, and she's just one of the celebs we saw embracing the naked dress trend at the 2023 Academy Awards. From Lady Gaga and Halle Bailey to Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter, so many of our favorite stars have embraced the sheer style for awards season.

When it comes to the red carpet, sheer clothing is nothing new — who could forget Rose McGowan's controversial dress at the 1998 VMAs, or Rih's Swarovski-encrusted gown from 2014? Now, the sultry trend is making its way to streetwear with a resurgence of sheer dresses, tops and skirts. Major labels including Prada, Miu Miu and Victoria Beckham had plenty of see-through pieces in their Spring 2023 collections, and the so-called "naked dress" trend is surprisingly easy to incorporate into your wardrobe.

Don't let the name scare you — the key to making sheer pieces a part of your everyday style is the magic of layering. Before you start experimenting with sheer pieces, you'll want to start with the right undergarments: black or skin-toned bodysuits, bras and high-waisted briefs make an otherwise bold look feel more wearable.

You can dip your toe into the trend by layering a sheer button-up over a cami or tee, make a subtle statement with a black bra under a gauzy sweater or go all out with an underwear-baring dress or skirt. Still not convinced? Try layering a see-through top or dress under a blazer for more coverage.

Below, we've rounded up everything you need to incorporate the sheer layering trend into your spring 2023 wardrobe, from seamless shapewear to the cutest sheer pieces for every comfort level.

Best Sheer Pieces for Spring 2023

SYNDYS Bali Top Revolve SYNDYS Bali Top Pair this sheer cami with a nude plunge bra or cami and your favorite pair of jeans. $52 Shop Now

Best Undergarments for the Sheer Layering Trend

SHAPERX Bodysuit Amazon SHAPERX Bodysuit Affordable yet high quality, this seamless and sculpting shapewear bodysuit is perfect to wear under any outfit. $50 $38 Shop Now

