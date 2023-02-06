While many are still reveling in Harry Styles' Album of the Year win (or reeling over Beyoncé's Album of the Year snub), one thing we can all agree on from the 2023 GRAMMYs is how fabulous each attendee's hair and makeup looked. From Laverne Cox's gilded hair twists and Bebe Rexha's Farrah Fawcett-esque blowout to Cardi B's fresh-off-the-runway glam and Paris Hilton's Y2K updo, there was no shortage of awe-inspiring beauty moments at the 65th annual GRAMMY awards.

Want to recreate these award-worthy looks at home? You're in luck. The talented makeup and hair artists behind our favorite stars' glam looks have spilled their secrets to red-carpet-ready style.

Below, beauty experts from Pat McGrath Labs, OGX and more share how they got each celebrity ready for the GRAMMYs, and the exact products they used to create each look — starting at just $6.

Want even more red carpet-inspired looks to recreate? Check out eight standout looks from the GRAMMYs and how to shop similar styles.

Get the Look: Kim Petras

German singer-songwriter Kim Petras won her first GRAMMY award with a winning hairstyle to match. Her sleek platinum blonde locks were tamed with a combination of OGX products and extensions by Bellami.

“Kim’s look tonight was a red moment with Sam Smith," said Petras' hair stylist, Mel Dominguez. It was edgy but elegant and we really wanted the hair to stand out under the veil while remaining pristine and feminine."

Get the Look: Sam Smith

The other half of Petras' GRAMMY-winning song "Unholy," Sam Smith slayed their red ensemble with a slightly more undone look to their hair.

“We wanted to go for an ‘I don't care’ punk rock vibe for hair for Sam’s performance," said Smith's hair stylist, Sienree Du. "Sam was dressed in custom Valentino and we wanted to keep the hair disheveled to create contrast since all the pieces were so perfect."

Get the Look: Cardi B

Cardi B's sculptural blue gown by Gaurav Gupta — worn by the rapper just five days after its Paris Fashion Week Debut — was one of our favorite fashion moments of the night. Celebrity makeup artist Erika La’Pearl paired the couture look with equally avant-garde makeup from Pat McGrath Labs.

Get the Look: Laverne Cox

While she interviewed our favorite stars on the red carpet, we couldn't take our eyes off Laverne Cox's gilded accessories and twisted golden tendrils.

“For the 2023 GRAMMY’s Laverne Cox wanted to do a high-fashion Cleopatra meets Goldfinger look," said her hair stylist, Kiyah Wright. "For the look, braids were my focus for the evening and because of the theme, the color of the evening was blonde! I wanted to go with something that was more straight, sleek, and fashionable because of the theme. We went with icy gold extensions to bring focus to the gold tones used in her makeup and on her outfits.”

Fekkai Clean Stylers Flexi-Hold Hairspray Amazon Fekkai Clean Stylers Flexi-Hold Hairspray "I started by creating three ponytails in the back and doing a French braid to give the back a little texture and creativity," said Wright. "When I began french braiding the back of the hair, I french braided each twist and used the FEKKAI Clean Stylers Flexi-Hold Hairspray to set the hair in place. I wanted it to look very high fashion so I added a little texture and did a double-strand twist braid on each side of her head to frame the face." $26 Shop Now

Get the Look: Kacey Musgraves

Barbiecore is one of our favorite trends from the past year, and Kacey Musgraves had the look down to a science with an over-the-top pink gown and doll-like polished hair.

“My main inspiration was sculptor Brancusi and the soft twists and curves that are found in his work,” said Musgraves' hair stylist, Giovanni Delgado. “The gorgeously bold Valentino look called for some modern restraint from the hair. We decided to elegantly sculpt the hair up as to compliment the drama of the look."

Get the Look: Bebe Rexha

Another celeb who nailed the Barbiecore trend was singer Bebe Rexha, who looked every bit the doll in a plunging hot pink gown and a Farrah Fawcett-inspired blowout.

“Bebe Rexha’s glam for today's GRAMMY Awards red carpet was inspired by the Iconic styles of the ’70s,” said Rexha's hair stylist Cesar Delon Ramirez. “Jerry Hall, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith have always been a huge influence in my work. I wanted the hair to give gorgeous, retro blonde bombshell and compliment the vintage silhouette."

UNITE Hair Lé:Play Hairspray Amazon UNITE Hair Lé:Play Hairspray "After installing Bebe’s wig, I then brushed each section out, sprayed it with UNITE’s flake-free and brushable Lé:Play Hairspray for an all day hold that is soft and bouncy with a satin finish," said Ramirez. $32 Shop Now

Get the Look: Mary J. Blige

Widely recognized as the Queen of R&B, nine-time GRAMMY winner and 37-time nominee Mary J. Blige doesn't need an introduction. The singer-songwriter's equally iconic glam was also thanks to Pat McGrath Labs — her makeup artist Merrell Hollis focused on golden skin to match Blige's gown and highlighted her eyes with smokey winged liner.

Get the Look: Samara Joy

Jazz singer Samara Joy made a splash last night as she took home the award for Best New Artist. The 23-year-old certainly looked like a champion with her metallic gown and architectural hairstyle, thanks to her hair stylist and Maui Moisture's brand ambassador Alexander Armand.

"I wanted to create a braided structural shape that played off the draped straps of her performance look while adding enough edge to match her red-carpet look!" said Armand.

Maui Moisture Frizz Free + Shea Butter Elongating Gel Amazon Maui Moisture Frizz Free + Shea Butter Elongating Gel "My go-to product to create this look was the Maui Moisture Frizz-Free Shea Butter Elongating Gel," said Armand. "I first used it in my hands to pull back the hair and create a sleek ponytail base. From there, I created a braided structure shape that played-off the draping of the performance dress. Once the look was secure, I went back in with the Elongating Gel to smooth any flyaways and perfect the hairline for a sleek and shiny finish." $9 $8 Shop Now

Get the Look: Paris Hilton

The Y2K resurgence is still going strong, and who better to represent the trend than the queen of the early aughts herself? Always a fan of the slinky dress, Paris Hilton looked stunning in a gunmetal cutout gown paired with pin-straight hair.

“For tonight's look our overall concept was a nod to the Y2K era with a sleek and edgy timelessness," said her hair stylist, Eduardo Ponce. "We decided to do a half up half down moment with a little edge to keep it elegantly playful.”

Fekkai Clean Stylers Straight Balm Amazon Fekkai Clean Stylers Straight Balm "I prepped Paris’s hair with FEKKAI Clean Stylers Straight Balm before blow drying," said Ponce. "The straight balm is a blowdry game changer. It cuts blow dry time drastically and gets your hair straight and frizz free." $26 Shop Now

Get the Look: Anitta

Archival couture on the red carpet is always a good idea, and Brazilian singer Anitta brought vintage glamour to the red carpet in her anything-but-basic black Versace gown. Her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero let the Best New Artist nominee's dress take center stage with a simple, elegant look.

“We took inspiration from her dress – a stunning 2003 Versace couture gown," said Guerrero. "We did our own take on the actual runway look, making it a little bit more glam for the red carpet but still sleek.”

