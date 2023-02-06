Harry Styles Is Praised by One Direction's Liam Payne and Niall Horan After His GRAMMY Wins
Liam Payne is proving just how fast the night changes! On Monday, after his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, took home the award for Album of the Year at the 2023 GRAMMYs, the "Strip That Down" singer took to Instagram to show some love.
"Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned. God bless you brother congratulations," Payne wrote next to a picture of Styles onstage marveling at his award.
The One Direction love didn’t stop there. Niall Horan also took to his respective social media to congratulate Styles on his latest accomplishment.
"Very proud @harrystyles," Horan captioned a snap of his TV with an image of Styles accepting an award next to a red heart.
Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, who were also in One Direction with Styles, Horan and Payne, did not comment.
It was a big evening for Styles, who also took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry’s House) and Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was"). While he had the support of his former bandmates, ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and Lizzo, there was one person in the audience who clearly loved him more.
Renia, a grandmother, who went viral for her love of the pop star, was among a group of fans tapped by the GRAMMYs to campaign for their favorite artist to win Album of the Year. During a segment of the show, the Ontario, Canada, native explained how the "Watermelon Sugar" singer’s music makes her feel young and has brought her closer to her granddaughter.
When it was time to announce the winner for the final award, host Trevor Noah allowed Renia to do the honors and announce Styles’ win.
@reneereina_ Reina ♥️ #grammys2023#grammyharrystyles#harrystylesgrammys#reinagrammys#harrystylesgrammys2023#harrystylessuperfan♬ As It Was - Harry Styles
Reina’s granddaughter took to TikTok to celebrate the full-circle moment that came when Styles embraced Reina onstage. "When you secretly record your Memere talking about Harry Styles and a month later she’s giving him a Grammy," she captioned the video of the moment.
Reina’s granddaughter also shared a special gift box that was delivered to her grandmother, on behalf of Styles.
"Massive Harry Styles gift box was just dropped off," she captioned the video shared on her Instagram Story. "She has Harry merch to last her a year."
Following the ceremony, Styles addressed his win backstage in the GRAMMYs press room.
"I think, a little overwhelmed at the moment," he told a reporter when asked how he is feeling following his big win. "I definitely wasn't expecting to get this. I think being nominated for stuff like this kinda really feels like the winning part, being recognized by your peers and stuff. It's obviously incredibly nice to receive this. I don't think it's the reason any of us in the room do it. I'm so, so grateful that they thought our album was worthy of it. And I think more than anything, it just kinda feels like validation that you're on the right path."
