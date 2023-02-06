8 Standout Looks at the 2023 Grammys and How to Shop Similar Styles

As much as we love watching our favorite singers perform and celebrate their wins, music isn't the only reason we tune in for the GRAMMY Awards year after year. GRAMMYs night is also about cutting-edge fashion — on the red carpet and on stage.

With so many fabulous looks on the red carpet last night from Cardi B, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and more, you might be feeling inspired to add some equally glamorous dresses to your wardrobe. Thankfully, Mytheresa has plenty of looks to shop inspired by last night's biggest fashion moments.

In case you're unfamiliar, Mytheresa is one of the finest online retailers for designer clothing. The brand's online shop carries over 200 designer labels — Gucci, Loewe, Versace and Saint Laurent, just to name a few — and adds new arrivals each week.

Shop Mytheresa

While each GRAMMY red carpet moment seemed to be better than the next, we managed to narrow our favorites down to just eight looks. Below, check out our top fashion moments from the 2023 GRAMMYs and how you can get the look, thanks to Mytheresa.

Get the Look: Kacey Musgraves

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The country singer gave us butterflies last night in a bubblegum pink jumpsuit and fabulously fluffy cape. For a look that honors the voluminous silhouette of her Valentino look, we opted for a similarly pink jumpsuit with playful ruffled shoulders.

Get the Look: Doja Cat

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Doja Cat slays every red carpet she steps on, and this year's GRAMMYs were no exception. The singer opted for an edgier aesthetic with close-cropped black hair, bleached eyebrows and a black latex dress from Versace with matching gloves. Below, we found a close match from the label in the same latex fabric.

Get the Look: Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon's mother Madonna always knew how to rock a red carpet, and her daughter is no different. The model stunned in a crystal-covered gown from Area, and we've found the exact dress on sale at Mytheresa.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Get the Look: Sheryl Crow

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A GRAMMY winner since 1995, Sheryl Crow kept things simple this year in an elegant strapless black dress by Alexander McQueen. You can snatch the exact same gown from the designer, made in Italy with a sultry slit and crisp pleating.

Get the Look: Taylor Swift

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift always looks like she's having the most fun dancing to every GRAMMY performance, and her midnight blue sparkles caught our eye last night as she got down to Bad Bunny and Lizzo. Get her look with in this equally shimmery sequined mini with a high neck and slim fit.

Get the Look: Kim Petras

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The entire "Unholy" ensemble looked incredible in head-to-toe red, but Kim Petras' ruffled mini dress was one of the most wearable red carpet looks of the night. This strapless dress by Oscar De La Renta — part of Mytheresa's exclusive collection with the brand — creates a similar look with an oversized bow and fire engine shade.

Get the Look: Olivia Rodrigo

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The "Driver's License" singer rocked the sheer dress trend last night in a sleek black slip, designed by Gen Z-adored Miu Miu. Achieve her understated look in a silk-blend draped maxi from French label Jacquemus.

Get the Look: Cardi B

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cardi B never shies away from taking risks on the red carpet, and it certainly paid off with her electric blue gown pulled straight off the runway from Gaurav Gupta's 2023 haute couture collection. Her sculptural look was one of our favorites of the night, which you can channel with an asymmetrical cobalt midi from Norma Kamali.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Petras Reflects on Historic GRAMMY Win: 'Labels Matter So Much'

2023 GRAMMY Winners

Watch LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah and More Celebrate 50 Years of Hip Hop at 2023 GRAMMYs

GRAMMYs: Viola Davis Reacts to Becoming an EGOT Winner and her Plans to Celebrate (Exclusive)