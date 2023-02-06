Jennifer Lopez seemingly addressed the trending memes of husband Ben Affleck's facial expressions on Monday morning, posting a subtle reference to their viral night at the GRAMMYs on Instagram.

"Always the best time with my love, my husband 🤍," Lopez wrote beneath a montage video highlighting her bejeweled Gucci gown. She set the video to "As It Was" by Harry Styles, who performed the song early in the ceremony and later took home Album of the Year, among others.

Lopez and Affleck were seated in the front row of the GRAMMYs audience, where cameras repeatedly caught Affleck appearing to look bored during performances and presentations. Memes online of his expressions began almost instantly.

"Ben Affleck is how every man dragged to a couples baby shower looks," one Twitter user joked.

"Ben Affleck, blink if you're okay #Grammys," another wrote, while someone else referenced Affleck's recent Dunkin' campaign.

"Ben Affleck looks like he'd rather be at Dunkin'," the user wrote above a screenshot of his blank expression.

During the show, Lopez presented Styles with the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. She and Affleck shared a table with Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian.

An ET eyewitness spotted Affleck and Lopez whispering to one another throughout the ceremony. GRAMMYs host Trevor Noah stopped to talk to the power couple, and at one point, Affleck went over to Adrien Brody to chat and pose for photos with him.

Check out more of the Ben Affleck memes here.

