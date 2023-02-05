Ben Affleck Goes Viral With His Serious Facial Expressions at 2023 GRAMMYs
Ben Affleck made waves on the internet for his serious facial expressions while seated in the front row at the 2023 GRAMMYs.
Affleck joined wife Jennifer Lopez in the center of the front row at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, where cameras often panned to the couple during musical numbers. More than once, Affleck was caught standing still while Lopez danced excitedly next to him.
"Ben Affleck is how every man dragged to a couples baby shower looks," one Twitter user joked.
"Ben Affleck looks like he was dragged along to girls night and told to stay off his phone," another one added.
"Ben Affleck, blink if you're okay #Grammys," someone wrote, while another jokester online referenced Affleck's recent Dunkin' campaign.
"Ben Affleck looks like he'd rather be at Dunkin'," the user wrote above a screenshot of his blank expression.
Check out more fan reactions to the growing meme below.
