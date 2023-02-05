Beyoncé Steals the Show With Glamorous 2023 GRAMMYs Appearance

Beyoncé just stole the show at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. Making a fashionably late appearance, Bey sported a custom futuristic gold and silver Gucci gown with a ruffled hemline, which she paired with black leather gloves. To complete the look, she sported crimped hair and eye-catching Lorraine Schwartz earrings. The drop earrings include six white diamonds, totaling over 70 carats.

Host Trevor Noah put Beyoncé on the spot after she missed a record-tying moment in her career, coming up to her table to announce her presence. The 41-year-old singer tied the record for the GRAMMYs' most-awarded person ever at Sunday's ceremony, but wasn't at Crypto.com Arena to give her acceptance speech because Noah said she was stuck in traffic. Instead, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream jumped onstage to accept the trophy for Best R&B Song for her track, "Cuff It."

Bey has already has won three times at this year's ceremony. She won for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Traditional R&B Performance, the former for "Break My Soul" and the latter for "Plastic Off the Sofa." The wins tie her with conductor Georg Solti, who long has held the record for most-ever GRAMMY wins, with 31 competitive wins under his belt.

She reflected on the three wins with an Instagram post thanking her fans.

"We won 3 y’all!" she wrote in part. "To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y’all! ... I feel very grateful and filled with joy!"

Bey is also nominated for Record of the Year for "Break My Soul," as well as the Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best R&B Performance and Best Remixed Recording categories.

The nominations bring Beyoncé to a grand total of 88 GRAMMY noms, with the singer trying her husband, JAY-Z, who also sits at a record-setting 88 nominations.

Even before Beyoncé became one of the two most-nominated artists in GRAMMY history, she was already the most-nominated woman of all time. Beyoncé is also the woman who has won the most GRAMMY Awards, surpassing Alison Krauss — who has 27 wins -- in 2021. If Beyoncé wins just four of the nine GRAMMYs she's nominated for on Sunday, she will become the the artist with the most GRAMMY wins in history.

