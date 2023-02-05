2023 GRAMMYs: Beyoncé Officially Ties Record for Most-Awarded Person Ever With 31st Win
How Beyoncé Broke Records to Become Music's Golden Woman (Flashb…
How Riley Keough Feels About Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom L…
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Mom Was Involved in Serious Car Crash
Brittany Furlan Faces Backlash Over TikTok Video Mocking Pamela …
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Opens Up About Her Relationship…
'RHOC's Emily Simpson on Being the 'Fact Checker' of Season 16 (…
Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley ‘Did Not Have a Healthy or Clos…
Brandi Glanville Weighs In on Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit and More…
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Her Mom Sho…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Recall Their First Date at Hooters (Excl…
Ed Sheeran Returns to Social Media After Dealing With 'Turbulent…
Priscilla Presley Was Making $900K a Year From Elvis Presley Ent…
Liam Neeson Reveals If He's Planning to Step Away From Action Mo…
GRAMMYS 2023: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Adele and More Top Nominat…
Brooke Shields Is Back in Her Calvins Almost 40 Years Later!
Pink and Carey Hart on How Having Kids Made Them 'Grow Up' (Excl…
Storm Reid Opens Up About ‘Challenging’ Role in ‘Missing’ (Exclu…
Beyoncé is now tied for the most awarded individual in the history of the GRAMMY Awards. On Sunday night, during the 65th annual ceremony, she won her 31st trophy for Best R&B Song for her track, "Cuff It." The award officially ties her with conductor Georg Solti, who long has held the record with 31 competitive wins.
Her 29th and 30th wins were for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Traditional R&B Performance.
Of course, this is not the only title she has. During the 2022 GRAMMYs, she became the most awarded female artist when she took home her 28th win and surpassed the record previously held by Alison Krauss. Additionally, she and husband JAY-Z share the record for the most nominations ever, with 88 each. For Beyoncé, that includes her time as a solo artist and with Destiny's Child.
Leading up to the 2023 GRAMMYs, Beyoncé garnered nine nominations -- for her work on the groundbreaking album, Renaissance, and the soundtrack for the Richard Williams biopic, King Richard -- making her the most nominated artist of the year. (Kendrick Lamar follows with eight while Adele and Brandi Carlile picked up seven each.)
Here's a look at all her nominations (and wins in bold):
Album of the Year: Renaissance
Record of the Year: "Break My Soul"
Song of the Year: "Break My Soul"
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: "Break My Soul"
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Renaissance
Best R&B Performance: "Virgo's Groove"
Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Plastic Off the Sofa"
Best R&B Song: "Cuff It"
Best Song Written for Visual Media: "Be Alive" (From King Richard)
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night.
RELATED CONTENT:
2023 GRAMMY Awards: The Complete Winners LIst
Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time
Beyoncé Wins Record-Breaking 28th GRAMMY Award