Beyoncé is now tied for the most awarded individual in the history of the GRAMMY Awards. On Sunday night, during the 65th annual ceremony, she won her 31st trophy for Best R&B Song for her track, "Cuff It." The award officially ties her with conductor Georg Solti, who long has held the record with 31 competitive wins.

Her 29th and 30th wins were for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Of course, this is not the only title she has. During the 2022 GRAMMYs, she became the most awarded female artist when she took home her 28th win and surpassed the record previously held by Alison Krauss. Additionally, she and husband JAY-Z share the record for the most nominations ever, with 88 each. For Beyoncé, that includes her time as a solo artist and with Destiny's Child.

Leading up to the 2023 GRAMMYs, Beyoncé garnered nine nominations -- for her work on the groundbreaking album, Renaissance, and the soundtrack for the Richard Williams biopic, King Richard -- making her the most nominated artist of the year. (Kendrick Lamar follows with eight while Adele and Brandi Carlile picked up seven each.)

Here's a look at all her nominations (and wins in bold):

Album of the Year: Renaissance

Record of the Year: "Break My Soul"

Song of the Year: "Break My Soul"

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: "Break My Soul"

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Renaissance

Best R&B Performance: "Virgo's Groove"

Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Plastic Off the Sofa"

Best R&B Song: "Cuff It"

Best Song Written for Visual Media: "Be Alive" (From King Richard)

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night.

RELATED CONTENT:

2023 GRAMMY Awards: The Complete Winners LIst

Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time

Beyoncé Wins Record-Breaking 28th GRAMMY Award

Related Gallery