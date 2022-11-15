Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time
Inside Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Italian Getaway
Beyoncé Turns Into Suga Mama and Trudy for 'Proud Family' Hallow…
Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde Among Honorees at 2022 Women in Fil…
Watch Harry Styles' Reaction to Being Hit in the Crotch With a W…
'RHONY': Andy Cohen Reacts to All-New Cast Announcement for Seas…
'Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja on Robbery Rumors and Toya Bu…
Heidi Klum Makes Epic Costume Reveal at Her Annual Halloween Bas…
Cynthia Bailey Says She's Looking 'For the Right One' After Mike…
Wearable Art Gala 2022: Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams Step Ou…
Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé Are Nearly the Same Height!
Chaka Khan Reacts to Her ‘Woman Like Me’ Billboard in Times Squa…
Keisha Castle-Hughes Is Held Captive in Dramatic 'FBI: Most Want…
Maya Rudolph on Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self During ‘SNL’ …
'Southern Charm's Shep Rose Reflects on Breakup With Taylor Ann …
'RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Describes How Divorce From Lenny Plays Ou…
'Married to Medicine’s Dr. Simone and Toya on ‘Moving Forward’ A…
Lala Kent on Feeling 'Free' One Year After Split From Randall Em…
'Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille Thinks Monica and Kayce Are 'Forev…
Gayle King Raves Over Sherri Shepherd’s New Talk Show (Exclusive)
Beyoncé and JAY-Z just made GRAMMYs history!
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
Bey earned nine total nods for the upcoming GRAMMYs, with Jay adding on five. If Beyoncé wins three of her nine nominations at the upcoming awards ceremony in February, she will tie the record for most GRAMMY wins of all time. If she wins four, the record will be hers alone.
In addition to Record and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul," Bey also earned an Album of the Year nod for her 2022 masterpiece, Renaissance, Best R&B Performance for "Virgo's Groove," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa," Best R&B Song for "Cuff It," and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Be Alive" from King Richard.
She also earned her first-ever career nominations in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album categories for "Break My Soul" and Renaissance, respectively.
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
GRAMMY Awards Add Five New Categories
Latin GRAMMYs 2022: Christina Aguilera, John Legend to Perform
Bruno Mars Declines to Submit Silk Sonic for GRAMMYs Consideration