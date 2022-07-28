"This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative," Beyoncé wrote. "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

The letter was published alongside two images, one featuring 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to their mom, and the other showing a young Tina Lawson sitting beside Beyoncé's "Uncle" Jonny -- who Beyoncé has spoken openly about drawing inspiration from.

She continued, "I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio. A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. this is a celebration for you. Thank you to my Parkwood crew, my slab, Dream, and all of the talented producers involved. Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: you inspire me in every move that I make. I love you."

She ended the note, "To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are. Love y'all deep, B."

On June 30, just two weeks after announcing the project, the singer shared the album's cover art, featuring herself clad in a silver bikini and seated atop a horse made of mirrored tiles -- like a disco ball, and shared more of what this album means to her and what she hopes it brings to her fans.

Renaissance marks Bey's first solo album since Lemonade in 2016. Before that, she released Dangerously in Love in 2003, B'Day in 2006, I Am... Sasha Fierce in 2008, 4 in 2011, and Beyoncé in 2013.

Renaissance is available on all music streaming platforms now.

