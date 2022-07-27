Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Album Leaks Two Days Early
Beyoncé's highly-anticipated album, Renaissance, is here, and nearly two days ahead of schedule. They beyhive was abuzz after a French fan posted a photo of Beyoncé's seventh studio album in CD format, causing fans to speculate that the album had been leaked.
Shortly after news of the apparent leak broke, Variety was able to obtain high-quality audio files that they say sound like tracks from the project.
Songs titled "Alien Superstar," "Church Girl" and "Cuff It," all from Beyoncé's previously teased tracklist, began to make their rounds on social media, sending loyal fans into an uproar.
Renaissance has yet to make its way to any of the major streaming services, and is still slated for a July 29 release date.
ET has reached out to the singer's reps for comment.
Just last week, Bey unveiled the 16-song tracklist for the upcoming album on her Instagram Story.
In the video, which featured a countdown clock until Renaissance's planned July 29 release date, the track titles appear one by one until they are illuminated and sparkling in silver. The album includes songs called "America Has a Problem," "Move," "Thique" and more.
Earlier this month, the first single released off the upcoming album, "Break My Soul," earned Beyoncé a landmark 20th top 10 hit, making her the first woman to earn at least 20 top 10s as a soloist and 10 as a member of a group.
Billboard announced the singer's feat on July 5, revealing that she's the third artist to accomplish it, joining Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. McCartney has earned 23 solo top 10s in addition to 34 with The Beatles. Jackson amassed 30 solo top 10s, along with 11 as a member of the Jackson 5/Jacksons.
Following its first full week of tracking, "Break My Soul" surged from its No. 15 debut entry to No. 7 on the July 9-dated Hot 100 list. She now boasts twice as many Hot 100 top 10s as Destiny’s Child, which earned 10 top 10s -- including four No. 1s -- from 1998-2005.
Beyoncé released "Break My Soul" on June 20, the day of the summer solstice and a mark of the new season.
On June 30, the singer shared the album's cover art, featuring herself clad in a silver bikini and seated atop a horse made of mirrored tiles -- like a disco ball.
"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she captioned the photo. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."
"I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha!" she added. "And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."
