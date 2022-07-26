It's that time of year again! Former president, Barack Obama, is unveiling his annual "Summer Playlist." Obama took to Twitter Tuesday, to share this year's compilation, featuring a diverse mix of artists and music.

Obama's playlist features some of the summer's biggest hits, including Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Harry Styles' "Music For a Sushi Restaurant" and Bad Bunny's "Ojitos Lindos" featuring Bomba Estéreo. A few of the classics made the list as well, like, Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark," Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," Miles Davis' "Blue in Green," and more.

It's no surprise Springsteen made the list, with Obama and "The Boss" co-hosting a podcast together last year, titled, Renegades: Born In The USA, in which the pair discuss their friendship, race and racism and their enduring love for America.

A longtime fan of Kendrick Lamar, Obama also included the track, "Die Hard," from the rapper's new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

"With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there's a lot to celebrate this summer," Obama tweeted. "Here's a playlist of songs I've been listening to lately -- it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between."

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together," Obama tweeted. "Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?"

Last year, during an interview with Complex, Obama, a fan of rap, rock and everything in-between, said his two daughters -- 24-year-old Malia and 21-year-old Sasha -- definitely are not fans of his rapping skills.

"When I have tried to rap, my daughters have rolled their eyes, covered their ears," he said in a video answering a question about his Renegades podcast. "They think it's painful. They even think my dancing is better than my rapping."

Obama's summer playlist comes just one day after he shared his annual summer reading list, which featured titles from Ezra Klein, Jennifer Egan, Lan Samantha Chang and more.

For more on the former president, check out the video below.

