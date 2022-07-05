Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their fireworks baby on her 24th birthday! On Monday, the former POTUS and FLOTUS posted sweet throwback pics for their daughter, Malia’s, Fourth of July birthday.

“Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become—you’ll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up,” Barak wrote next to a picture of him holding a young Malia while she smiled for the camera.

Michelle kept the throwbacks and the sweet posts coming with her dedication to their daughter.

“Happy birthday, Malia – and Happy Fourth of July, everybody! 24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy. ❤️,” the Becoming author’s message read alongside a picture of Malia as a baby, smiling and looking at the camera while her mother held her up.

In April, Michelle spilled on her and Barack’s now-grown daughters who have "boyfriends and real lives." The former first couple are also parents to Sasha, 21.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers,” she quipped on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Now they are bringing grown men home. Before it was just pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.”

Michelle gushed that her daughters grew up to be exceptional young women.

“I listened to what my mother said when she was raising us,” she shared. “She said, 'I’m not raising babies, I’m raising real people to be out in the world.' And I kept that in mind with the girls.”

The proud mom added, “They wouldn’t always be in that bubble of the White House, so they had to learn to make their beds, they had to learn how to drive, they had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people. So that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. And I think they are amazing young women because of that.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Obama Reacts To Beyoncé's New Song: 'I Can’t Hep But Dance'

Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate Sasha's Birthday With Sweet Photos

Michelle Obama Reflects on Daughters Sasha and Malia as Adults

Michelle Obama Admits She Worries About Racism Her Daughters Sasha and Malia May Face This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery