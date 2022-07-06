Beyoncé Makes Billboard History With 'Break My Soul,' Joining Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney
Beyoncé Drops Surprise ‘Break My Soul’ Video
'Stranger Things' Season 4: David Harbour and Wynonna Ryder Reac…
Nicky Hilton Welcomes Baby No.2 -- Find Out Her Daughter's Name!
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn on Eddie's Metallica Performance…
Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Their First Official …
Travis Barker Relaxes at Beach With Kourtney Kardashian After He…
'Big Brother' 24 Houseguests Tell Their Strategies in 5 Words or…
Nipsey Hussle Murder Trial: Watch District Attorney's Closing Ar…
Sharna Burgess Says She's 'Grateful Beyond Words' For Brian Aust…
Wendy Williams Has Plans for Life and Love After Talk Show's Dem…
Queen Elizabeth Closes Platinum Jubilee Celebrations With Surpri…
Watch Oprah Surprise New 'Color Purple' Cast in Emotional Video
Chris Pratt Fires Back at Internet Haters as He Clarifies Religi…
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Wears Dad Kanye's Hand-me-d…
'RHOBH's Erika Jayne on Being Called a 'Villain' & Her 'Complex …
Hayden Panettiere Calls Holding Daughter Kaya 'The Best Feeling …
'Lightyear': Chris Evans on Taking Over Tim Allen's Iconic 'Toy …
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Bre Tiesi on Having a Baby With Nick Cannon and the Other Women …
Beyoncé is making history! Her latest single "Break My Soul" has earned the 40-year-old a landmark 20th top 10 hit, making her the first woman to earn at least 20 top 10s as a soloist and 10 as a member of a group.
Billboard announced the singer's feat on Tuesday, revealing that she's the third artist to accomplish the feat, joining Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. McCartney earned 23 solo top 10s in addition to 34 with The Beatles. Jackson comes in with 30 solo top 10s, along with 11 as a member of the Jackson 5/Jacksons.
Following its first full week of tracking, "Break My Soul" surged from its No. 15 debut entry to No. 7 on the July 9-dated Hot 100 list, marking her milestone 20th top 10 as a solo artist. She now boasts twice as many Hot 100 top 10s as Destiny’s Child, which earned 10 top 10s -- including four No. 1s -- in 1998-2005.
Beyoncé released "Break My Soul" on June 20, the day of the summer solstice and a mark of the new season. It's the lead single from her long-awaited seventh studio album and her first solo album in six years, Renaissance.
Although Renaissance will be the first full-length studio album she's dropped in years, Beyoncé has put out quite a bit of music in that time. She appeared on the 2018 collaborative album Everything Is Love with her husband, JAY-Z, and on Disney's The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack in 2019. That same year, she released Homecoming: The Live Album, which accompanied her iconic Coachella performance from 2018.
She most recently appeared in the top 10 via her feature on Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 GRAMMY-winning remix, "Savage."
On June 30, the singer shared the album's cover art, featuring herself clad in a silver bikini and seated atop a horse made of mirrored tiles -- like a disco ball.
"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she captioned the photo. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."
"I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha!" she added. "And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."
Renaissance drops on July 29.
RELATED CONTENT
Cardi B Puts Her Own Twist on Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ During Tipsy IG Live
Beyoncé Drops Surprise Video to 'Break My Soul' Song
Lizzo Pulls Out TikTok Moves, Plays the Flute and Talks Beyoncè in 'Carpool Karaoke' Debut
Michelle Obama Reacts To Beyoncé's New Song: 'I Can’t Hep But Dance'