Megan Thee Stallion is starting off the GRAMMYs on the highest of highs.

The newly minted GRAMMY winner, who took home her first gramophone Sunday for her "Savage" remix with Beyonce in the Best Rap Performance category, was walking on air when she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier on the GRAMMYs red carpet. She's up for three more: Record of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best New Artist.

"I always had two plan As. Like, I wasn't a person who liked to have a plan B. So I was like, 'I'm going to be a rapper and I'm going to go to school.' I graduated in the fall, woop, woop. But I just feel like my mom would always say we're going to be at the GRAMMYs and blah blah blah. Like I would perform at clubs, bars, anywhere I could perform I was there and she would be like, 'One day we're gonna be front row...,' and I would be like, 'That's so far away.' But it came so quickly and I'm just so happy."

The rapper's mom, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019. Megan reflected on what GRAMMYs night would have meant to have her mother there with her to celebrate a career milestone.

"I know she's watching down over me," she said. "She definitely would be in here crying. We would be crying together, my makeup would be terrible, but I know she's proud. Her and my dad, so just shout-out to my parents for making me. She really guided me here. This is all dedicated to my mom tonight."

The 26-year-old songwriter also reflected on the trying year that was and the stratospheric rise she's experienced since.

"I feel like 2020 was crazy for everybody. I know I had a lot going on in 2020 and I just feel like this is a moment where I'm like you know what, you've been through it, you went through it, but you made it. I made it through it, now I'm here," she said. "I've already won one GRAMMY. And I'm just so appreciative, like I'm so humbled. I don't even know what to say, I'm just excited to be here."

Megan reminisced about how her "Savage" collaboration with Beyonce came to be, admitting that she's still not over the fact that the song "exploded."

"Everybody will always ask me in every interview I ever did, 'Who do you want to do a song with? What would be your dream feature?' And I would be like, 'Beyonce. Beyonce.' Every interview. I spoke that into existence. So when I finally got it, I was like, 'Y'all, I got a song with Beyonce!' I had to call my grandma. We was both crying," she shared.

How did she keep a Beyonce collab under wraps? Easy! There was no time for her to keep the secret.

"It happened. I heard the song and then it came out the next day, so I didn't even have to hold it for a long time," she revealed.

Megan also gave a little tease for her anticipated GRAMMY performance, where she'll take the stage to perform "WAP" with Cardi B.

"I'm bringing what the hot girl coach brings. A lot of spice, lot of body, body-ody-ody... Just get ready," she hinted.

But will she add more GRAMMYs to her haul? "Possibly! Let's pray on it," Megan said.

