ET Is Live Blogging the 2021 GRAMMYs

The stakes have never been higher for Music's Biggest Night. Sure, this Sunday's 2021 GRAMMY Awards will see the likes of Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé competing for the night's top honors, but it will also test whether the Recording Academy can pull off an awards show during a global pandemic.

This year's Trevor Noah-hosted ceremony will be an in-person show, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center -- instead of the GRAMMYs' usual home at the Staples Center -- with outdoor, socially distanced performances on multiple stages from Cardi B, BTS, Harry Styles and more. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the audience must watch from home.

Meanwhile, ET will be right here providing nonstop coverage of the 63rd GRAMMY Awards. Join us this Sunday, March 14, when the GRAMMYs air live on CBS starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

