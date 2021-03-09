Are you ready for Music's Biggest Night? The 2021 GRAMMY Awards, after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are finally set to air this Sunday on March 14. Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist this year (including several times with Megan Thee Stallion for "Savage," with Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift following close behind at six apiece, and there were notable GRAMMYs snubs and surprises (like The Weeknd) as usual.

While details are still coming in, watch below for everything you need to know about how to watch the 2021 GRAMMYs, who's being honored and more. Also, in case you missed it, here are all the 2021 GRAMMYs nominees.

When are the 2021 GRAMMYs? The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will take place live on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

How to watch the 2021 GRAMMYs: The show will be broadcast live on CBS, which you can watch on TV as well as streaming live on Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access), where plans start at $5.99 per month.

Several live TV streaming services offer CBS in their packages as well, including Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV Now and YouTube TV. Usually, most of these services have specials offering free trials for first-time subscribers.

Who's performing? There's a super-star roster of 2021 GRAMMYs performers. Among those named are Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, BTS, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert and Megan Thee Stallion.

Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, HAIM, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Black Pumas and Roddy Ricch will also take the stage.

Who's nominated? As mentioned before, Beyoncé is the top-nominated artist, a feat made even more impressive by the fact that she didn't put out a new album last year. The Album of the Year category is jam-packed with Taylor Swift (Folklore) and Dua Lipa (Future Nostalgia) among the nominees.

Find all the 2021 GRAMMYs nominees here.

Who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award: The late Selena Quintanilla will be posthumously honored with the award during the show, the Recording Academy announced in December 2020.

Who's hosting the GRAMMYs premiere ceremony? Jhené Aiko (also nominated for Album of the Year) will serve as the emcee for the GRAMMYs' kickoff ceremony, where many of the nights awards are handed out. That will begin at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. ET.

