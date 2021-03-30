Global pandemic, be damned. This year's awards season is soldiering on amid unprecedented times -- though the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, GRAMMYs and other ceremonies are shaping up to look different than any awards shows we've seen before.

This year has seen movie theaters around the world close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic -- with studios repeatedly pushing release dates and film festivals scrapping plans or moving online -- prompting awards bodies to postpone their respective telecasts and adjust eligibility rules to account for continued uncertainty.

Below, ET has your handy awards season calendar to keep you up to date as we learn more about what's to come for the Oscars, Golden Globes, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.

Golden Globes

et

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards -- originally scheduled for the first Sunday in January -- took place on Feb. 28 as a bicoastal telecast hosted by Tina Fey from the The Rainbow Room in NYC and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton in California, with nominees appearing virtually from around the world.

Winners:Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm were the night's top drama and comedy film, respectively, while The Crown and Schitt's Creek dominated the TV side. See the full list of winners.

Relive the most memorable moments:

Tina and Amy Skewer HFPA for Having No Black Members in Monologue

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Tearfully Accepts Late Actor's Golden Globe

Jane Fonda Calls for Inclusivity While Accepting Cecil B. DeMille Award

Golden Globes: How They Pulled Off a Bicoastal Broadcast Amid COVID-19

GRAMMY Awards

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

The 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards took place on March 14 in an outdoor, socially-distanced ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center hosted by Trevor Noah and featuring performance from Cardi B, BTS, Harry Styles and more.

Winners: Taylor Swift took home Album of the Year, H.E.R. and Billie Eilish won Song and Record of the Year, respectively, and Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist. See the full list of winners.

Rewatch all the performances:

See All the 2021 GRAMMYs Performances: Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars and More

NAACP Image Awards

NAACP via Getty Images

When: March 27 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on BET and simulcast on CBS and across ViacomCBS Networks. (Non-televised categories will be announced virtually over five nights, March 22-26.)

Winners: See the full list.

2021 NAACP Image Awards: Best Moments From the Show

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Celebrate Black Excellence With NAACP

Eddie Murphy Receives NAACP Image Awards' Hall of Fame Award

SAG Awards

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards first moved from January to March, but when that date was later claimed by the rescheduled GRAMMY Awards, SAG-AFTRA delayed its ceremony into April. The telecast will be re-imagined as "a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year."

When: April 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS

Nominations: See the full list.

BAFTA Awards

Ben StansallAFP via Getty Images

The 74th annual EE British Academy Film Awards will take place two weeks ahead of the Academy Awards, as is customary, but will be split over two nights on April 10 and 11.

Clara Amfo will host the BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night on Saturday, while Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will host the full BAFTA Film Awards the following night live from the Royal Albert Hall.

"It has been an extremely tough year for everyone, including for cinemas and for the film industry, so we are looking forward to some fun, and a celebration of great talent across the weekend," says Marc Samuelson, Chair of the BAFTA Film Committee.

Nominations: Nomadland and Rocks were the most-nominated films of the year, with seven nominations apiece. See the full list.

Independent Spirit Awards

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

The Indie Spirit Awards traditionally take place the Saturday before the Oscars -- so when the Academy redated its show, so did Film Independent. This year's ceremony, however will take place the Thursday before the Oscars.

When: April 24 at 7:00 p.m. PT / 10:00 p.m. ET on IFC

Nominations: See the full list.

The Oscars

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the 93rd annual Oscars by two months, with its eligibility window extended to Feb. 28.

When: April 25

Where: L.A.'s Union Station and the Dolby Theater

Nominations: See the full list.

Mank is the year's most nominated film, collecting 10 nominations, followed by The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7, which all earned six nominations. As always, there were also a number of notable surprises and snubs.

Full Calendar

APRIL 2021

April 4: Screen Actors Guild Awards

April 10: Art Directors Guild's Excellence in Production Design Awards

April 10: DGA Awards

April 11: BAFTA Awards

April 15: Oscar Nominees Luncheon

April 15 - 20: Final Oscars voting

April 17: 71st Annual ACE Eddie Awards

April 24: Film Independent Spirit Awards

April 25: Oscars

RELATED CONTENT:

2021 Oscars: The Biggest Surprises and Snubs

Oscars 2021: How to Watch the Nominated Films

2021 Oscars Limit Ceremony to Presenters, Nominees and Their Guests

2021 Oscar Nominations: Leslie Odom Jr. Reacts to His Double Nomination for Acting and Songwriting This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery