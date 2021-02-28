Golden Globes

2021 Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

The champagne may be BYO this year, but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association still has plenty of trophies to pass around during Sunday's 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Amid these unprecedented times, the ceremony will be a bicoastal affair for the first time ever, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler appearing live from The Rainbow Room in New York City and The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, respectively, and nominees appearing virtually from around the world.

A global pandemic can't keep a good awards show down, though, so the Globes will be as star-studded as ever, tapping the likes of Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Tiffany HaddishJoaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger, among so many more, to present this year's winners.

Check back throughout the night for the full list of winners, which will be updated as the categories are presented. 

See the full list of winners, in bold, below.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Minari (USA)
Two of Us (France / USA)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah - H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
"Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami - Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
"Tigress & Tweed" from The United States vs. Billie Holliday - Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Make sure to check out all the Golden Globes best moments. And stay right here at ETonline.com all awards season long for updates on the GRAMMYs, Oscars and more.

