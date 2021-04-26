The 2021 Oscars are in the books, but the movies they recognized are still available for your viewing pleasure. Nomadland took top honors for Best Picture at Sunday night's awards show, with Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand winning for Best Director and Best Actress (her third win in the category) respectively, while the other winning actors included Daniel Kaluuya, who took home Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah, Yuh-Jung Youn for Best Supporting Actress in Minari and, in a surprise, Anthony Hopkins for Best Actor in The Father.

All of this year's Best Picture nominees are currently streaming, while the rest are available on demand for convenient at-home viewing. Below, ET's handy guide to where you can watch this year's Oscar winners and nominees, including all of the Best Picture contenders, films starring the nominated actors and more.

The Father

Director Florian Zeller's immersive dementia drama returns stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman to the Oscars race in the Best Actor and Supporting Actress categories, respectively, also picking up nods in Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay.

Total nominations: 6

Wins: Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father Sony Pictures Classics The Father AVAILABLE ON DEMAND

Judas and the Black Messiah

Warner Bros.

The Black Panther Party biopic landed stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield competing Best Supporting Actor nominations, while the film is up for Best Picture and Original Screenplay. After a one-month run on HBO Max Judas and the Black Messiah is currently playing in theaters and available to rent on demand in several places, including on Amazon Prime Video for $19.99.

Total nominations: 6

Wins: Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Kaluuya), Best Song ("Fight for You," H.E.R.)

Mank

They say there's nothing the Academy loves more than movies about movies. David Fincher's Old Hollywood opus is the year's most-nominated film, up for Best Picture and Best Director, with Gary Oldman nominated for Best Actor and Amanda Seyfried for Supporting Actress.

Total nominations: 10

Wins: Cinematography, Production Design

Mank Netflix Mank STREAMING ON NETFLIX

Minari

This sweet family drama makes Oscars history, with Steven Yeun becoming the first Asian American actor nominated for Best Actor. Minari, meanwhile, is nominated for Best Picture, Lee Isaac Chung for Director and Original Screenplay and Youn Yuh-jung for Supporting Actress.

Total nominations: 6

Wins: Best Supporting Actress (Yuh-Jung Youn)

Minari A24 Minari AVAILABLE ON DEMAND

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao's intimate drama about life on the road has been the one to beat since its premiere, cementing its place as this year's frontrunner with nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actress for star Frances McDormand.

Total nominations: 6

Wins: Best Picture, Best Actress (Frances McDormand), Best Director (Chloé Zhao)

Nomadland Searclight Pictures Nomadland STREAMING ON HULU

Promising Young Woman

A dark, timely, wholly original film like Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman earning a Best Picture nomination is a feat. That it's also up for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress (for Carey Mulligan) is perhaps the year's most impressive haul.

Total nominations: 5

Wins: Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman Focus Features Promising Young Woman AVAILABLE ON DEMAND

Sound of Metal

Riz Ahmed's committed performance was always destined for the Best Actor race, but Darius Marder's hearing loss drama is also nominated for Best Picture and Original Screenplay, with Paul Raci as a well-earned Best Supporting Actor contender.

Total nominations: 6

Wins: Film Editing, Sound

Sound of Metal Amazon Studios Sound of Metal STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkin returns to the Best Original Screenplay race with his timely historical drama, which also earned nominations for Best Picture and Sacha Baron Cohen for Best Supporting Actor. (The latter is SBC's first acting nomination.)

Total nominations: 6

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Chadwick Boseman's final film -- an adaptation of August Wilson's acclaimed play -- will likely win him his first Academy Award, posthumously. Viola Davis, meanwhile, is once again nominated for Best Actress, becoming the most-nominated Black actress.

Total nominations: 5

Wins: Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Andra Day goes from first-time lead actress to first-time Oscar nominee thanks to Lee Daniels' biopic about the legendary singer, representing the movie's sole nomination in Best Actress.

Total nominations: 1

Pieces of a Woman

Netflix's taxing drama about a woman grappling with the effects of a miscarriage netted a single nomination for star Vanessa Kirby, who became a first-time Oscar nominee in Best Actress.

Total nominations: 1

One Night in Miami

Regina King's historical drama -- a fictional night in the lives of Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali -- earned star Leslie Odom Jr. dual nominations in Best Supporting Actor and Original Song, with an Adapted Screenplay nod for writer Kemp Powers.

Total nominations: 3

One Night in Miami Amazon Studios One Night in Miami STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

If the first Borat movie's legacy is a very specific pronunciation of "mah wiiiife," the sequel will be best known for introducing Best Supporting Actress nominee Maria Bakalova. (The film was also recognized in Best Adapted Screenplay.)

Total nominations: 2

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Amazon Studios Borat Subsequent Moviefilm STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO

Hillbilly Elegy

Ron Howard's adaptation of the popular opioidemic memoir squandered nearly all of its early Oscars buzz. But never underestimate the power of Glenn Close in a good wig, earning nominations for Best Supporting Actress and Makeup and Hairstyling.

Total nominations: 2

Hillbilly Elegy Netflix Hillbilly Elegy STREAMING ON NETFLIX

Another Round

If Thomas Vinterberg's boozy Danish dramedy wasn't already the Best International Feature frontrunner, it's all but guaranteed to win now that Vinterberg also picked up a surprise Best Director nomination.

Total nominations: 2

Wins: International Feature FIlm

Another Round Henrik Ohsten Another Round STREAMING ON HULU

Soul

Pixar's latest leads the pack in Best Animated Feature, with two additional noms in Best Sound and Original Score (for Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' original compositions).

Total nominations: 3

Wins: Animated Feature Film, Original Score

Soul Disney / Pixar Soul STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Time

As Soul is to Animated and Another Round is to International Feature, Time -- Garrett Bradley's moving doc about the prison industrial complex -- is the likely winner of Best Documentary Feature. And deservedly so!

Total nominations: 1

Time Amazon Studios Time STREAMING ON PRIME VIDEO

