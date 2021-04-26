She's going to get H.E.R. EGOT! Singer H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, took home her first Oscar on Sunday night for Best Original Song for "Fight For You" from the movie Judas and the Black Messiah.

The win comes shortly after the 23-year-old singer took home two more GRAMMY Awards this year, giving her a total of four wins.

When ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with H.E.R. backstage at the Academy Awards, there was already talk of a future EGOT (Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony) win.

"Oh, there's absolutely going to be an EGOT in my future, hopefully," H.E.R. dished to ET of her future plans. "But yeah, I'm also super passionate about acting as well, so you may see me up here as an actress. And I love musicals, me and Brandy have been talking about it a lot. She's inspired me since she did a musical," referencing Brandy's role in Cinderella.

"Honestly, I cannot believe that we're here," H.E.R. continued. "I'm still speechless, I feel like the Oscars are happening tomorrow, and I'm dreaming right now. I'm still pinching myself, so I have no words."

She also shared with reporters the significance of her win during a pivotal moment in the fight against racial inequality.

"I couldn't think of better timing to win something like this," she shared. "I was just happy to be here at the Oscars, I was happy to be a part of an important film. This film is educating people. I feel connected to my roots, I know more about the Black Panthers because of being part of this film so the education that it gave me and the history that it gave me is just, nothing compares to that. And also, you know, I feel like this for the people."

