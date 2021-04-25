H.E.R. is here! The 23-year-old performer made quite the entrance at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday.

Dressed in a custom cobalt blue ensemble by Dundas, H.E.R. left her long, wavy locks down over her shoulder. Her embellished hooded cape was bordered in embellished lyric motifs over a matching halter neck, flared leg jumpsuit with cutout waist panels and lyric motif on the cuffs and collar. She accessorized with minimal jewelry, and a pair of purple sunglasses. Dundas told InStyle that the singer's jumpsuit was inspired by Prince's 1985 Academy Awards look, the outfit he wore when his song "Purple Rain" earned Best Original Song.

The lyrics featured on her look are from "Fight for You," the song she wrote for Judas and the Black Messiah. H.E.R. is nominated for Best Original Song for the track.

Best Original Song nominee H.E.R. has arrived at the #Oscarspic.twitter.com/km5M7qr6Y8 — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021

"Fight for You" is up against "Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7, "Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, "lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead and "Speak Now" from One Night in Miami.

