ET Is Live Blogging the 2021 Oscars

The longest awards season in awards season history is finally coming to a close with an Oscars unlike any Oscars you've seen before. This Sunday's 93rd Academy Awards will honor the best of the best in cinema with an intimate, almost entirely in-person ceremony.

"To a certain degree, we all have gotten a little bit of Zoom fatigue," director Glenn Weiss tells ET. "As a result of that, we really wanted to bring a celebration without distraction. We wanted to bring something where people at home are a part of it and are experiencing this room in a same way."

Breaking from tradition, that room will be in L.A.'s Union Station, with facets of the show filmed at the Oscars' home at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony will go host-less, feature a nontraditional red carpet and, due to COVID safety precautions, only nominees and their guests will be in attendance.

ET will be right here, though, providing you live coverage of the entire night. Join us this Sunday, April 24, when the Oscars air live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to Watch the 2021 Oscars

How to Watch This Year's Nominated Films

Predictions for Who Will Win in All 23 Categories

Presenters Including Brad Pitt, Zendaya and More

