Shopping

Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Twinned in This Preppy Spring Style: Get the Look Starting at Just $12

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
rihanna
thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rihanna and Hailey Bieber are never not giving us master classes in how to effortlessly wear some of the most stylishly comfortable outfits. Though the two normally couldn't be more different when it comes to fashion choices — Rihanna is a risk-taker who tends toward bold and alternative looks, while Hailey is sleek and minimalist — they were spotted in the same street style look this week. 

Naturally, the two women styled their Loewe polo shirt in different ways. Rihanna subverted the polo's preppy connotation by cropping hers to show off her baby bump and pairing it with baggy eans and Timberland boots. Meanwhile, Hailey kept hers loose and relaxed under an oversized leather jacket, but also sported loose jeans and boots. 

Loewe Striped Relaxed-Fit Wool-Knitted Polo Shirt
Loewe Striped Relaxed-Fit Wool-Knitted Polo Shirt
Selfridges
Loewe Striped Relaxed-Fit Wool-Knitted Polo Shirt

Made of 100% wool, Rihanna and Hailey's sweater has a relaxed fit with bright blue, red and white stripes.

$990
$725

We love how both women kept the polo from looking too "boarding school" by pairing it with menswear-inspired pieces and opting for cropped or oversized fits. Whether you prefer Rihanna's edgy, midriff-baring look or Hailey's casual borrowed-from-the-boys aesthetic, the long-sleeve polo shirt is a must-have piece for transitioning your wardrobe from winter to spring

As much as we adore the original Loewe piece, we don't adore the hefty price tag. To help you get the look for less, we've found plenty of similar styles starting at just $12. Below, shop similar polo shirts and sweaters from Everlane, Mango, Levi's and more.

SweatyRocks Women's Long Sleeve Striped Polo Shirt
SweatyRocks Women's Long Sleeve Striped Polo Shirt
Amazon
SweatyRocks Women's Long Sleeve Striped Polo Shirt

This polo from SweatyRocks has a slightly cropped fit to channel Rihanna's look.

$25
Frances Valentine Long Sleeve Striped Shirt Turquoise Red
Frances Valentine Long Sleeve Striped Shirt Turquoise Red
Frances Valentine
Frances Valentine Long Sleeve Striped Shirt Turquoise Red

For a similar color scheme to Rihanna and Hailey's sweater, this bright blue and red top is a good option.

$128
Levi's Women's Astrid Polo Top
Levi's Women's Astrid Polo Top
Macy's
Levi's Women's Astrid Polo Top

Achieve Rih and Hailey's borrowed-from-the-boys aesthetic with this boxy-fit polo tee.

$40$16
Mango Ribbed Polo-Style Sweater
Mango Ribbed Polo-Style Sweater
Mango
Mango Ribbed Polo-Style Sweater

Mango's subtle take on the polo sweater is striped with soft brown and white.

$40
Cider Stripe Collar Knit Polo Top
Cider Stripe Collar Knit Polo Top
Cider
Cider Stripe Collar Knit Polo Top

Cider's cotton-blend polo sweater comes in four classic colorways, including navy and red.

$28
Everlane The Retro Jersey Polo
Everlane The Retro Jersey Polo
Everlane
Everlane The Retro Jersey Polo

The pastel lilac and white color scheme of Everlane's polo is perfect for spring.

$60$18
Vineyard Vines Deluxe Polo
Vineyard Vines Deluxe Polo
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Deluxe Polo

Vineyard Vines specializes in preppy pieces, including the classic polo.

$128$38
Forever21 Striped Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Forever21 Striped Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Forever21
Forever21 Striped Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt

This polo might be from the mens' section, but its colors are similar to the Loewe sweater.

$23$12
Cflonge Women's Striped Long Sleeve Polo Pullover Sweater
Cflonge Women's Striped Long Sleeve Polo Pullover Sweater
Amazon
Cflonge Women's Striped Long Sleeve Polo Pullover Sweater

This lightweight sweater comes in nine different colors, including this white and hunter green option.

$46$35
WITH COUPON

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Spring Jackets for Women — 5 Stylish Trends To Shop Now

The Top 5 Denim Trends for Spring: Maxi Skirts, Cargo Jeans and More

Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Spring

What to Pack In Your Carry-On Bag for Spring 2023, According to TikTok

Tory Burch Released Pink Miller Sandals That Are Perfect for Spring

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women to Shop This Spring

Meghan Markle’s Comfy Veja Sneakers Are a Must-Have for Spring

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon