Rihanna and Hailey Bieber are never not giving us master classes in how to effortlessly wear some of the most stylishly comfortable outfits. Though the two normally couldn't be more different when it comes to fashion choices — Rihanna is a risk-taker who tends toward bold and alternative looks, while Hailey is sleek and minimalist — they were spotted in the same street style look this week.

Naturally, the two women styled their Loewe polo shirt in different ways. Rihanna subverted the polo's preppy connotation by cropping hers to show off her baby bump and pairing it with baggy eans and Timberland boots. Meanwhile, Hailey kept hers loose and relaxed under an oversized leather jacket, but also sported loose jeans and boots.

We love how both women kept the polo from looking too "boarding school" by pairing it with menswear-inspired pieces and opting for cropped or oversized fits. Whether you prefer Rihanna's edgy, midriff-baring look or Hailey's casual borrowed-from-the-boys aesthetic, the long-sleeve polo shirt is a must-have piece for transitioning your wardrobe from winter to spring.

As much as we adore the original Loewe piece, we don't adore the hefty price tag. To help you get the look for less, we've found plenty of similar styles starting at just $12. Below, shop similar polo shirts and sweaters from Everlane, Mango, Levi's and more.

