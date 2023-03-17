Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Twinned in This Preppy Spring Style: Get the Look Starting at Just $12
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber are never not giving us master classes in how to effortlessly wear some of the most stylishly comfortable outfits. Though the two normally couldn't be more different when it comes to fashion choices — Rihanna is a risk-taker who tends toward bold and alternative looks, while Hailey is sleek and minimalist — they were spotted in the same street style look this week.
Naturally, the two women styled their Loewe polo shirt in different ways. Rihanna subverted the polo's preppy connotation by cropping hers to show off her baby bump and pairing it with baggy eans and Timberland boots. Meanwhile, Hailey kept hers loose and relaxed under an oversized leather jacket, but also sported loose jeans and boots.
Made of 100% wool, Rihanna and Hailey's sweater has a relaxed fit with bright blue, red and white stripes.
We love how both women kept the polo from looking too "boarding school" by pairing it with menswear-inspired pieces and opting for cropped or oversized fits. Whether you prefer Rihanna's edgy, midriff-baring look or Hailey's casual borrowed-from-the-boys aesthetic, the long-sleeve polo shirt is a must-have piece for transitioning your wardrobe from winter to spring.
As much as we adore the original Loewe piece, we don't adore the hefty price tag. To help you get the look for less, we've found plenty of similar styles starting at just $12. Below, shop similar polo shirts and sweaters from Everlane, Mango, Levi's and more.
This polo from SweatyRocks has a slightly cropped fit to channel Rihanna's look.
For a similar color scheme to Rihanna and Hailey's sweater, this bright blue and red top is a good option.
Achieve Rih and Hailey's borrowed-from-the-boys aesthetic with this boxy-fit polo tee.
Mango's subtle take on the polo sweater is striped with soft brown and white.
Cider's cotton-blend polo sweater comes in four classic colorways, including navy and red.
The pastel lilac and white color scheme of Everlane's polo is perfect for spring.
Vineyard Vines specializes in preppy pieces, including the classic polo.
This polo might be from the mens' section, but its colors are similar to the Loewe sweater.
This lightweight sweater comes in nine different colors, including this white and hunter green option.
