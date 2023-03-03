TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans and They're On Sale Right Now for Spring
Abercrombie's Spring Getaway Sale is officially here and right now you can score 20% off the brand's vacation fashion essentials you can wear from the beach to the bar. This Abercrombie Spring Sale is also offering 15% off select full-priced items including TikTok-famous denim styles. TikTok users can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans these days. The Abercrombie sale is the perfect time to stock up on new denim for spring and the months ahead.
Abercrombie is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that have become a fan favorite among TikTok users. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look. Right now, the TikTok-viral jeans are on sale for $68.
These 90's-style ultra jeans have a split-hem detail that'll make your outfit stand out. There is a vintage feel and refined details throughout these jeans.
The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
For more trending and TikTok-approved styles, shop all of Abercrombie's jeans discounted during the Spring Sale event. Ahead, we have rounded up plenty of affordable denim styles for your wardrobe year-round.
These mom jeans are great if you want something different in your wardrobe.
We are loving these High Rise Dad Jeans that offer a relaxed fit and come in five different washes.
If you love a ripped look, these Abercrombie jeans are for you.
The Mid Rise Straight Jean features a longer-length inseam, medium wash and distressed hem.
These High Rise Vintage Flare Jean are the perfect style to transition into spring. Plus, the jeans come in four washes: light, medium, black and super dark.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 18 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Spring
From Denim Maxi Skirts to Cargo Jeans, Here Are the Top 5 Denim Trends for Women This Spring
Levi's Denim Sale at Macy's: Take 30% Off Essential Spring Jackets
Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale for $55 Right Now
The 21 Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Spring
Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Spring: Shop Jeans, Jackets, and More
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Workout Shoes Are More Than 40% Off
The Best Perfumes for Spring That Smell Like Designer Fragrances For Less