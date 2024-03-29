Sales & Deals

So Many Iconic Levi's Styles Are on Sale Right Now — Save 30% on Jeans, Denim Jackets and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Levi's Spring Sale
Levi's
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:05 AM PDT, March 29, 2024

Levi's launched a Spring Savings Event with sitewide deals on wardrobe essentials.

While spring is just starting to warm up, the days of heavy fleeces and down puffers will soon be long behind us. The time has come to refresh your wardrobe and to make things easier, there's a massive Levi's Spring Savings Event happening right now. From jean jackets to Hailey Bieber's favorite denim shorts, you can save on wardrobe staples that never go out of style.

Shop the Levi's Sale

For a limited time, Levi's is offering 30% off sitewide and sale styles are an extra 40% off for even bigger savings. Levi's jeans have been a trusted essential for decades and are undeniably iconic. With this spring's denim trends ranging from Western-inspired to baggy wide-leg and flare jeans, this Levi's sale has you more than covered.

Jennifer Aniston, Dakota Johnson and Kylie Jenner have all recently incorporated timeless styles from Levi’s into their wardrobe. The extremely versatile options can easily be worn with a white t-shirt and sandals or dressed up with a pair of heels. Ahead, shop our favorite styles from the Levi's sale and be sure to score the spring savings before they disappear.

Levi's 501 '90s Women's Shorts

Levi's 501 '90s Women's Shorts
Levi's

Levi's 501 '90s Women's Shorts

With a looser, slouchier fit and unfinished hem, these perfect cut-offs are ready to be your new favorites.

$70 $49

Shop Now

Levi's 90s Trucker Jacket

Levi's 90s Trucker Jacket
Levi's

Levi's 90s Trucker Jacket

An homage to the iconic Levi’sTrucker Jacket, this throwback cut has a relaxed fit for a vintage look.

$98 $69

Shop Now

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket

You can’t go wrong with a classic. This Levi's Trucker Jacket is perfectly transitional and beyond versatile.

$98 $59

Shop Now

Levi's Baggy Dad Wide Leg Women's Jeans

Levi's Baggy Dad Wide Leg Women's Jeans
Levi's

Levi's Baggy Dad Wide Leg Women's Jeans

With a mid rise, wide-leg cut and straight leg, these baggy jeans are relaxed yet flattering with extra room for a subtle edge.

$108 $76

Shop Now

Levi's Rhea Denim Shirt Dress

Levi's Rhea Denim Shirt Dress
Levi's

Levi's Rhea Denim Shirt Dress

Like your favorite button-up shirt–in dress form, the Rhea Dress features a classic point collar, relaxed long sleeves, a button-up front and a perfect mini length.

$80 $56

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Patio Furniture Deals from Target's Spring Home Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals from Target's Spring Home Sale

The Hill House Home Spring Sale Is a Prairiecore Dream Come True

Sales & Deals

The Hill House Home Spring Sale Is a Prairiecore Dream Come True

Nike Spring Sale: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Sneakers & Activewear

Sales & Deals

Nike Spring Sale: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Sneakers & Activewear

Shop the Best Deals on Birkenstocks: Save up to 35% on Sandals

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Deals on Birkenstocks: Save up to 35% on Sandals

Shop the Best Women’s Sandal Deals at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Women’s Sandal Deals at Amazon

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are 40% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are 40% Off Right Now

The Best Deals on Spring Jackets at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals on Spring Jackets at Amazon

Tags:

Latest News