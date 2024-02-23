Style

15 Best White T-Shirts for Women to Wear This Spring and All Year Long

Published: 3:33 PM PST, February 23, 2024

Everyone needs a good white tee, and we've picked out the best options for women at every budget.

Aside from the search for the best pair of jeans and little black dress, one style essential we're always on the hunt for is the perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable, timeless and effortlessly sexy, the short-sleeve white tee is a wardrobe staple that never goes out of style.

No matter the season, arguably the best part of a white tee is its versatility. You can go for the classic jeans and white tee combo, layer them under your favorite jackets, tuck them into midi skirts and trousers for work, pair them with your favorite leggings for lazy days and so much more. There really is no end to the wardrobe possibilities.

Practically every style savant—from modern muses such as Bella Hadid and Zoe Kravitz to '90s icons including Kate Moss and Madonna—loves to rock this iconic garment, and we're here to show you the best options. Starting at just $5 and including every size up to 4X, we've rounded up 15 perfect white tees to help you score your favorite closet staple just in time for the spring season.

From classic Hanes crewnecks to elevated options from Abercrombie and Skims, here are the best white T-shirts for women to wear this spring and beyond.

Madewell Northside Vintage Tee

Madewell

Over 1,700 five-star reviewers love this simple cotton crew neck inspired by vintage silhouettes.

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee

Everlane

The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee features a classic crew neckline, easy short sleeves, a slightly cropped length, and a relaxed fit for a truly timeless look.

Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Target

"I love this shirt!! It is so affordable and you can pair it with anything," one reviewer praised this cropped baby tee. "It is not too cropped which makes it perfect for any event! I have this in almost every color and it is one of my favs!!"

Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Cotton Seamless Fabric Crew Bodysuit

Abercrombie and Fitch

You'll never have to worry about making sure your tee is tucked when you opt for a bodysuit instead.

Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

SKIMS

Everyone needs a white tee in their closet, and this cotton jersey option is lightweight and cooling.

Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short Sleeve Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

You can never go wrong with a classic Hanes t-shirt. Crafted from ring-spun 100% cotton and showcasing a classic crew neckline, it offers a lightweight and flattering fit that's always on point.

Old Navy Luxe V-Neck T-Shirt for Women

Old Navy

If you prefer V-necks to crew-necks, this affordable option from Old Navy boasts over 2,000 five-star ratings and goes up to a size 4X.

J.Crew Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt

J.Crew

J.Crew's vintage-inspired crewneck t-shirt boasts a smooth, soft texture for a timeless and comfortable fit.

Gap 100% Organic Cotton Vintage Crewneck T-Shirt

Gap

For a boxier, relaxed fit, opt for Gap's 100% organic cotton tee.

Quince Cotton Modal Scoop Neck Tee

Quince

This super soft scoop neck tee offers a flattering and smooth finish, making it perfect for casual everyday wear.

Everlane The Pima Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee

Everlane

A sexy scoop neck and elbow-length sleeves makes this pima cotton tee stand out from the crowd.

Banana Republic Factory Timeless T-Shirt

Banana Republic Factory

If you prefer the v-neck look, the Timeless T-Shirt features a semi-fitted design and hits at the hip.

Free People We The Free The Perfect Tee

Free People

Featuring a cropped silhouette, cuffed short sleeves and raw trim for a lived-in look, it's called The Perfect Tee for a reason.

Reformation Muse Tee

Reformation

If you're seeking a snugger fit, consider this fitted baby tee crafted from rib fabric.

Skims Soft Smoothing T-Shirt

Skims

While they might be a bit of a splurge, Skims T-shirts are viral for a reason: they're supremely soft and lightly hug your figure for the best fit possible. Plus, they range from size XXS to 4X.

