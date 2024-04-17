Style

New Red Hot SKIMS ‘Suits Are Here: Shop Ruby Red Bikinis and One-Pieces

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
skims swim
SKIMS
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:22 AM PDT, April 17, 2024

Keep it spicy in these new red and snakeskin SKIMS swim additions.

Summer is just around the corner, and we're daydreaming of long days at the pool and beach. But what to wear?

Kim Kardashian has done it again with an all-new swim drop that's sultry in red. This new SKIMS swimwear is giving Baywatch a run for its money with ruby red bikinis and one-pieces. To pair, find early 2000s-inspired snakeskin print coverups.

Shop New SKIMS Swim

These red-hot new SKIMS Signature Swim and SKIMS Summer Mesh pieces can be mixed and matched for the coverage you want. As always, these SKIMS pieces come in inclusive sizing. Find barely-there bikini tops plus ones with underwire support. Feel comfy in high-waisted bottoms or grab a Miami-ready thong.

Below, shop highlights from SKIMS' new swim drop. Some styles are available today while others drop next week, and you can hop on the waitlist for the upcoming styles. Be sure to shop today before these spicy styles sell out.

Signature Swim Underwire Scoop Bikini Top and Cheeky Tanga Bottom

Signature Swim Underwire Scoop Bikini Top and Cheeky Tanga Bottom
SKIMS

Signature Swim Underwire Scoop Bikini Top and Cheeky Tanga Bottom

Look red hot at the beach in this bikini with unlined underwire cups.

$52

Signature Swim Underwire Scoop Bikini Top

Shop Now

$36

Signature Swim Cheeky Tanga Bottom

Shop Now

Signature Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top and Thong

Signature Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top and Thong
SKIMS

Signature Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top and Thong

This skimpy top has just enough coverage. Pair it with thong bottoms for a sexy ensemble. 

$38

Signature Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top

Shop Now

$36

Signature Swim Thong

Shop Now

Signature Swim off the Shoulder Bikini Top and High Leg Bikini Bottom

Signature Swim off the Shoulder Bikini Top and High Leg Bikini Bottom
SKIMS

Signature Swim off the Shoulder Bikini Top and High Leg Bikini Bottom

This off-the-shoulder bikini top is romantic in red. Pair it with high-waisted bottoms.

$44

Signature Swim off the Shoulder Bikini Top

Shop Now

$38

High Leg Bikini Bottom

Shop Now

Signature Swim Halter Bikini Top and String Bikini Bottom

Signature Swim Halter Bikini Top and String Bikini Bottom
SKIMS

Signature Swim Halter Bikini Top and String Bikini Bottom

Get the upside-down triangle bikini top look without the coordination with this cute 'kini.

$38

Signature Swim Halter Bikini Top

Shop Now

$38

String Bikini Bottom

Shop Now

Signature Swim Strapless Monokini

Signature Swim Strapless Monokini
SKIMS

Signature Swim Strapless Monokini

This barely there one-piece is anything but matronly. 

Signature Swim Scoop Neck One Piece

Signature Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
SKIMS

Signature Swim Scoop Neck One Piece

Have your Baywatch moment in this classic red one-piece.

Signature Swim Long Sleeve Shrug and Cheeky Tanga Bottom

Signature Swim Long Sleeve Shrug and Cheeky Tanga Bottom
SKIMS

Signature Swim Long Sleeve Shrug and Cheeky Tanga Bottom

This sexy, long-sleeve bikini top is red hot.

$54

Signature Swim Long Sleeve Shrug

Shop Now

$36

Cheeky Tanga Bottom

Shop Now

Signature Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece

Signature Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece
SKIMS

Signature Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece

Zip up this sporty one-piece or zip it down for a red-hot look.

Summer Mesh Halter Mini Dress

Summer Mesh Halter Mini Dress
SKIMS

Summer Mesh Halter Mini Dress

Throw this throwback snake halter mini dress over your new red 'kinis.

Summer Mesh Deep Plunge Long Dress

Summer Mesh Deep Plunge Long Dress
SKIMS

Summer Mesh Deep Plunge Long Dress

Embrace the sheer dress trend with this mesh number.

RELATED CONTENT:

Say 'I Do' to SKIMS' New Bridal Arrivals for Wedding Season 2024

Shop

Say 'I Do' to SKIMS' New Bridal Arrivals for Wedding Season 2024

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Starting at Just $18

Style

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon Starting at Just $18

The Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop This Spring

Best Lists

The Best Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop This Spring

Shop Our 15 Favorite Swimsuits for Women: L*Space, Vitamin A and More

Style

Shop Our 15 Favorite Swimsuits for Women: L*Space, Vitamin A and More

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop This Spring

Best Lists

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop This Spring

Frankies Bikinis' Spring 2024 Collection: Shop Swimwear and Apparel

Style

Frankies Bikinis' Spring 2024 Collection: Shop Swimwear and Apparel

Tags:

Latest News