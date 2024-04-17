Summer is just around the corner, and we're daydreaming of long days at the pool and beach. But what to wear?

Kim Kardashian has done it again with an all-new swim drop that's sultry in red. This new SKIMS swimwear is giving Baywatch a run for its money with ruby red bikinis and one-pieces. To pair, find early 2000s-inspired snakeskin print coverups.

Shop New SKIMS Swim

These red-hot new SKIMS Signature Swim and SKIMS Summer Mesh pieces can be mixed and matched for the coverage you want. As always, these SKIMS pieces come in inclusive sizing. Find barely-there bikini tops plus ones with underwire support. Feel comfy in high-waisted bottoms or grab a Miami-ready thong.

Below, shop highlights from SKIMS' new swim drop. Some styles are available today while others drop next week, and you can hop on the waitlist for the upcoming styles. Be sure to shop today before these spicy styles sell out.