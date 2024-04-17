Keep it spicy in these new red and snakeskin SKIMS swim additions.
Summer is just around the corner, and we're daydreaming of long days at the pool and beach. But what to wear?
Kim Kardashian has done it again with an all-new swim drop that's sultry in red. This new SKIMS swimwear is giving Baywatch a run for its money with ruby red bikinis and one-pieces. To pair, find early 2000s-inspired snakeskin print coverups.
These red-hot new SKIMS Signature Swim and SKIMS Summer Mesh pieces can be mixed and matched for the coverage you want. As always, these SKIMS pieces come in inclusive sizing. Find barely-there bikini tops plus ones with underwire support. Feel comfy in high-waisted bottoms or grab a Miami-ready thong.
Below, shop highlights from SKIMS' new swim drop. Some styles are available today while others drop next week, and you can hop on the waitlist for the upcoming styles. Be sure to shop today before these spicy styles sell out.
Signature Swim Underwire Scoop Bikini Top and Cheeky Tanga Bottom
Look red hot at the beach in this bikini with unlined underwire cups.
Signature Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top and Thong
This skimpy top has just enough coverage. Pair it with thong bottoms for a sexy ensemble.
Signature Swim off the Shoulder Bikini Top and High Leg Bikini Bottom
This off-the-shoulder bikini top is romantic in red. Pair it with high-waisted bottoms.
Signature Swim Halter Bikini Top and String Bikini Bottom
Get the upside-down triangle bikini top look without the coordination with this cute 'kini.
Signature Swim Strapless Monokini
This barely there one-piece is anything but matronly.
Signature Swim Scoop Neck One Piece
Have your Baywatch moment in this classic red one-piece.
Signature Swim Long Sleeve Shrug and Cheeky Tanga Bottom
This sexy, long-sleeve bikini top is red hot.
Signature Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece
Zip up this sporty one-piece or zip it down for a red-hot look.
Summer Mesh Halter Mini Dress
Throw this throwback snake halter mini dress over your new red 'kinis.
Summer Mesh Deep Plunge Long Dress
Embrace the sheer dress trend with this mesh number.