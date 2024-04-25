Snag these down-to-earth shoes before they sell out.
Rihanna's signature style is back at Puma with another footwear collab. This time, RiRi is keeping things neutral with the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty sneaks in earth tones for the whole family.
The Creeper is Puma's iconic suede sneaker updated with a platform sole. The Creeper first came out in 2015, but Rihanna's 2024 take is the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty, which is even chunkier.
The singer and businesswoman's last collab with Puma included bold, colorful Creeper Phatty styles. She takes it down a notch with her latest drop for sneakers, with grounded shades that will go with all kinds of 'fits. The latest neutral colorways are called Totally Taupe, Green Fog and Warm White.
Shop all of Rihanna's newest Fenty x Puma Creeper Phattys for women, men, big kids, little kids and toddlers ahead. Some sizes are already selling out, so don't delay.
Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Women's Sneakers
These nubuck leather sneaks come in calming earth tones. Go for a monochromatic look or pair these neutral sneakers with all sorts of 'fits.
Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Men's Sneakers
These sneakers have gold details for a more elevated look.
Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Big Kids' Sneakers
The big kids' sizes are already starting to sell out, so be sure to shop now.
Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Little Kids' Sneakers
This warm white hue is so fresh.
Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Toddlers' Sneakers
This green fog shade offers a subtle pop of color.