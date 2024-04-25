Style

Rihanna Drops New Fenty x Puma Collection — Shop Earth Tone Sneakers for Women, Men and Kids

Fenty x Puma
Puma
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 7:07 PM PDT, April 25, 2024

Snag these down-to-earth shoes before they sell out.

Rihanna's signature style is back at Puma with another footwear collab. This time, RiRi is keeping things neutral with the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty sneaks in earth tones for the whole family.

The Creeper is Puma's iconic suede sneaker updated with a platform sole. The Creeper first came out in 2015, but Rihanna's 2024 take is the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty, which is even chunkier.

The singer and businesswoman's last collab with Puma included bold, colorful Creeper Phatty styles. She takes it down a notch with her latest drop for sneakers, with grounded shades that will go with all kinds of 'fits. The latest neutral colorways are called Totally Taupe, Green Fog and Warm White.

Shop all of Rihanna's newest Fenty x Puma Creeper Phattys for women, men, big kids, little kids and toddlers ahead. Some sizes are already selling out, so don't delay.

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Women's Sneakers

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Women's Sneakers
Puma

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Women's Sneakers

These nubuck leather sneaks come in calming earth tones. Go for a monochromatic look or pair these neutral sneakers with all sorts of 'fits.

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Men's Sneakers

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Men's Sneakers
Puma

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Men's Sneakers

These sneakers have gold details for a more elevated look.

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Big Kids' Sneakers

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Big Kids' Sneakers
Puma

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Big Kids' Sneakers

The big kids' sizes are already starting to sell out, so be sure to shop now.

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Little Kids' Sneakers

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Little Kids' Sneakers
Puma

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Little Kids' Sneakers

This warm white hue is so fresh.

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Toddlers' Sneakers

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Toddlers' Sneakers
Puma

Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Toddlers' Sneakers

This green fog shade offers a subtle pop of color.

