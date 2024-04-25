Rihanna's signature style is back at Puma with another footwear collab. This time, RiRi is keeping things neutral with the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty sneaks in earth tones for the whole family.

The Creeper is Puma's iconic suede sneaker updated with a platform sole. The Creeper first came out in 2015, but Rihanna's 2024 take is the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty, which is even chunkier.

The singer and businesswoman's last collab with Puma included bold, colorful Creeper Phatty styles. She takes it down a notch with her latest drop for sneakers, with grounded shades that will go with all kinds of 'fits. The latest neutral colorways are called Totally Taupe, Green Fog and Warm White.

Shop all of Rihanna's newest Fenty x Puma Creeper Phattys for women, men, big kids, little kids and toddlers ahead. Some sizes are already selling out, so don't delay.