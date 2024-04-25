Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Fenty Perfume So Mom Can Smell Like Rihanna This Mother's Day

Rihanna Fenty
Neil Mockford/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:05 AM PDT, April 25, 2024

Make Mom feel special with Fenty Eau de Parfum, now on sale for 20% off.

Mother's Day is just around the corner on May 12, so it's time to get moving to find the perfect gift. While presenting the important mother figures in your life with a beautiful bouquet of flowers is lovely, there's no better feeling than bringing a smile to her face as you surprise her with a thoughtful gift she's sure to love.

Perfumes are always a great Mother's Day gift idea because not only will Mom smell good, but she'll also receive compliments about it all day long. To make the hunt for the best Mother's Day perfume gift easier, look no further than Rihanna herself. The global icon's makeup line, Fenty Beauty, just launched an epic sale on its fragrance collection

Shop 20% off Fenty Fragrance

For a limited time, you can save 20% on Fenty Eau de Parfum in numerous sizes. Rihanna's best-selling perfume — which encompasses notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli — is packaged in a curved, amber glass bottle that's as striking as it is completely stylish.

Fenty Eau de Parfum

Fenty Eau de Parfum
Fenty Beauty

Fenty Eau de Parfum

Get 20% off Rihanna's signature scent that makes the perfect gift for Mother's Day or yourself.

$140 $112

Shop Now

“I made a fragrance for myself and am now sharing it with you,” Rihanna wrote on the product page for the scent. “What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence. The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle."

It's a known fact that Rihanna smells incredible, and now Mom can, too. For jet-setting moms who are always on the go, Fenty Eau de Parfum also comes in travel sizes and sets. Below, shop more deals on Fenty Beauty's perfume and make Mom feel extra special this year.

Fenty Eau de Parfum Travel Spray

Fenty Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
Fenty Beauty

Fenty Eau de Parfum Travel Spray

The best-selling Fenty Beauty fragrance now comes in a 10ml size perfect for travel.

$39 $31

Shop Now

Fenty Eau de Parfum Travel Set

Fenty Eau de Parfum Travel Set
Fenty Beauty

Fenty Eau de Parfum Travel Set

This set includes three travel-size 10ml bottles — one in a convenient twist-and-spray container and two for refilling.

$95 $76

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

