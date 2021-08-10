Rihanna Drops First Fenty Perfume

If it's not enough to want to be like Rihanna from afar, now you can finally smell like her too. The long-awaited Fenty Eau de Parfum officially dropped today and fans are (understandably) pretty excited about it.

The 33-year-old singer and entrepreneur's reputation for smelling really good has been well-documented over the years. Case in point: The Instagram video RiRi actually posted herself that featured celebrities like Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lawrence and Cardi B all commenting on just how good she actually smells. Her former co-star, Jim Parsons, even described her scent as "Heaven" in an interview on The Ellen Show.

While her friend (who goes by the username of @stylishgent on Instagram) confirmed a while back that the star's go-to fragrance was the Love, Don't Be Shy perfume from By Kilian, it appears the latest scent from Fenty might just usurp that title.

The Fenty Eau de Parfum isn't the singer's first foray into fragrances, though it is the first for her cult-favorite beauty brand. The perfume -- which encompasses notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli -- is packaged in a curved, amber glass bottle that's as striking as it is completely stylish.

Rihanna's debut Fenty Perfume has already sold out, but you can still sign up to get notified for when it does come back in stock, and peruse through ET Style's other picks for must-have celebrity scents while you're at it. Looking to refresh your perfume collection? Browse our best perfume dupes for designer scents, along with other top perfumes for women from Tom Ford and Gucci, among others.

KKW x Kris KKW Fragrance KKW Fragrance KKW x Kris KKW Fragrance Kim Kardashian West's fragrance collaboration with mom Kris Jenner is a floral, woody scent that celebrates the love between mother and daughter. $40 AT ULTA Buy Now!

