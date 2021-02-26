Shopping

The Best Perfume Dupes for Designer Scents

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
designer perfume dupes 1280
Zara, Nordstrom, Sephora, Amazon

There's nothing worse than running out of your favorite designer perfume and realizing you have to shell out $100+ again. When you're not in the mood to treat yourself to another bottle this soon, don't worry, there are dupes for luxurious eau de parfums. 

To help you out, ET Style searched the internet high and low for affordable alternatives to coveted, high-end fragrances from Yves Saint Laurent, Byredo, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris and Le Labo. The best part? Prices of the dupes we found start at $4.

Be sure to also check out our other dupe finds, including ones for scented candles and Lululemon leggings

Shop the best perfume dupes for designer scents, ahead.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium is one of the most recognizable designer fragrances, thanks to the intoxicating blend of coffee, white flowers and vanilla. The Zara Gardenia perfume is nearly identical to the YSL icon with notes of coffee, orange blossom and vanilla. 

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
$128 AT SEPHORA
Zara Gardenia
Zara Gardenia 100 ML (3.4 FL. OZ)
Zara
Zara Gardenia
$20 AT ZARA

The famous Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 will cost you a pretty penny ($300 to be exact), but luckily Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is described as a way less expensive alternative. Both have an airy sweet, floral and warm quality. 

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum
$300 AT NORDSTROM
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Parfum
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Parfum
Amazon
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Parfum
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $54)

There's no doubt Le Labo Santal 33 has reached cult status for its alluring woody, leathery scent. The Maison Louis Marie No.04 is reminiscent of the $192 Santal 33 and saves you over $100. They both share notes of sandalwood and cedarwood, with a touch of spice. 

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
$192 AT NORDSTROM
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Eau de Parfum
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Eau de Parfum
SSENSE
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Eau de Parfum
$85 AT SSENSE

OK, hear us out. We saw on TikTok that there's a Byredo dupe in the form of, wait for it, a Febreze air freshener. TikTok user @ohuprettythings says the Febreze Odor-Eliminating Air Freshener in Wood smells like the luxurious fragrance store, like the brand's best-selling woody, aromatic Byredo Mojave Ghost perfume.

Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum
Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum
$190 AT NORDSTROM
Febreze Odor-Eliminating Air Freshener, Wood
Febreze Odor-Eliminating Air Freshener, Wood
Walmart
Febreze Odor-Eliminating Air Freshener, Wood
$4 AT WALMART

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Best Perfumes for Women -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci and More

The Best Scented Candle Dupes

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead

The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep

 