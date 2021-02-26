There's nothing worse than running out of your favorite designer perfume and realizing you have to shell out $100+ again. When you're not in the mood to treat yourself to another bottle this soon, don't worry, there are dupes for luxurious eau de parfums.

To help you out, ET Style searched the internet high and low for affordable alternatives to coveted, high-end fragrances from Yves Saint Laurent, Byredo, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris and Le Labo. The best part? Prices of the dupes we found start at $4.

Be sure to also check out our other dupe finds, including ones for scented candles and Lululemon leggings.

Shop the best perfume dupes for designer scents, ahead.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium is one of the most recognizable designer fragrances, thanks to the intoxicating blend of coffee, white flowers and vanilla. The Zara Gardenia perfume is nearly identical to the YSL icon with notes of coffee, orange blossom and vanilla.

Zara Gardenia Zara Zara Gardenia $20 AT ZARA

The famous Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Baccarat Rouge 540 will cost you a pretty penny ($300 to be exact), but luckily Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is described as a way less expensive alternative. Both have an airy sweet, floral and warm quality.

There's no doubt Le Labo Santal 33 has reached cult status for its alluring woody, leathery scent. The Maison Louis Marie No.04 is reminiscent of the $192 Santal 33 and saves you over $100. They both share notes of sandalwood and cedarwood, with a touch of spice.

OK, hear us out. We saw on TikTok that there's a Byredo dupe in the form of, wait for it, a Febreze air freshener. TikTok user @ohuprettythings says the Febreze Odor-Eliminating Air Freshener in Wood smells like the luxurious fragrance store, like the brand's best-selling woody, aromatic Byredo Mojave Ghost perfume.

