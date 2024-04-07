The official tennis GOAT, Serena Williams, retired from the game in 2022 and now she is pivoting into the beauty business. The performance-driven line, Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams, launches at Ulta Beauty today.

Williams' cosmetics brand, Wyn Beauty, showcases skincare-focused products that are ultra-hydrating with buildable color. The release includes lush lipsticks, lengthening mascara, creamy concealer, waterproof eyeliner and more. The products formulated for motion include options for all shades of skin and undertones. For example, the hydrating, skin-enhancing tint, with an SPF 30 to keep you safe in the sun, comes in an expansive 36 colors. One of our favorite features of Wyn Beauty is the brand's vibrant green and playful packaging, reminiscent of a tennis ball.

Knowing Williams, we think Wyn Beauty will be a grand slam, just like everything she touches. See for yourself by shopping the tennis star's new venture. Below, we've rounded up the Wyn Beauty products you're sure to love.

