Serena Williams is serving up a new high-performance cosmetics line designed for days at the desk or on the court.
The official tennis GOAT, Serena Williams, retired from the game in 2022 and now she is pivoting into the beauty business. The performance-driven line, Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams, launches at Ulta Beauty today.
Williams' cosmetics brand, Wyn Beauty, showcases skincare-focused products that are ultra-hydrating with buildable color. The release includes lush lipsticks, lengthening mascara, creamy concealer, waterproof eyeliner and more. The products formulated for motion include options for all shades of skin and undertones. For example, the hydrating, skin-enhancing tint, with an SPF 30 to keep you safe in the sun, comes in an expansive 36 colors. One of our favorite features of Wyn Beauty is the brand's vibrant green and playful packaging, reminiscent of a tennis ball.
Knowing Williams, we think Wyn Beauty will be a grand slam, just like everything she touches. See for yourself by shopping the tennis star's new venture. Below, we've rounded up the Wyn Beauty products you're sure to love.
Wyn Beauty Word of Mouth Max Comfort Matte Lipstick
Delivering bold color with a matte finish, this lipstick offered in 10 shades is formulated with a hydrating complex for comfortable wear.
Wyn Beauty MVP: Most Versatile Pigment Multifunction Lip & Cheek Color
Suitable for lips and cheeks, this gel formula provides longwear color with a smooth satin finish.
Wyn Beauty Say Everything Max Intensity Featherweight Lipstick
Glide on this lightweight lipstick that provides up to 24 hours of hydration.
Wyn Beauty Big Vision Lengthening & Defining Tubing Mascara
Wyn Beauty's mascara uses tubing technology to give dramatic length and definition to your lashes.
Wyn Beauty No Words Needed Lip Serum
This moisturizing lip serum, formulated with wild mango butter, jojoba oil and karitè butter, delivers lipgloss-level shine without the stickiness.
Wyn Beauty Taking Shape Brow Shading Pencil
Groom and define brows with this precision stroke pencil that can draw hair-like strokes.
Wyn Beauty Nothing To See Soft Matte Creamy Concealer
A medium coverage concealer with buildable color is offered in 20 soft-matte finish shades.
Wyn Beauty Guideline Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
The felt-tip eyeliner from Wyn Beauty is said to be smudge-proof, waterproof and can provide up to 24 hours of wear.
Wyn Beauty Glideline Longwear Eye Pencil
The transfer-resistant formula of this eye pencil glides on without tugging while the sponge-tip applicator allows you to smudge precise lines for smokey eye looks.
Wyn Beauty Featuring You Hydrating Skin Enhancing Tint SPF 30
Perfect for summer, this hydrating skin tint has buildable coverage and invisible sun protection.
RELATED CONTENT: