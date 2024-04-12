This Mother's Day, we're spoiling the special women in our lives with gifts that encourage them to treat themselves. And who better to recommend the best self-care products than Oprah Winfrey?

The cherished host and entertainment mogul has given us so many A+ recommendations throughout the decades with her Favorite Things lists full of the year's most-wanted gifts. To help guide you as you check off the incredible women on your Mother's Day 2024 shopping list, we've picked out some of our favorite Oprah-approved presents Mom will love. Plus, all of these gift ideas are available on Amazon for added convenience.

From oh-so-soft pajamas and splurge-worthy skincare to a stemless wine glass chiller and silk eye mask, there are so many ways to show Mom how much you care. When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a tasty treat — you can order a fresh-baked half-dozen cookies from Oprah's beloved The Cravory bakery to satisfy her sweet tooth.

Below, shop our favorite Mother's Day gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things List in recent years that she is sure to love.

Asutra Silk Sleep Mask Set Amazon Asutra Silk Sleep Mask Set Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams and selected as one of Winfrey's favorite brands in 2022, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all-natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation. $20 Shop Now

Clevr Blends Starter Kit Amazon Clevr Blends Starter Kit Help her create a coffee-shop quality drink at home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.” $64 Shop Now

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody Amazon K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody "I lost count of this vegan leather crossbody's compartments," Winfrey said about this chic purse. "That's a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck." $45 Shop Now

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies Amazon The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies A great gift box for those with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies for a sweet treat this Mother's Day. Flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more. $40 Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

