These 18 Mother's Day Gift Ideas Are Oprah-Approved: Shop Beauty, Home Goods and More Self-Care Gifts

Oprah
Kevin Winter
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 8:40 AM PDT, April 12, 2024

We trust Oprah Winfrey's opinion on just about everything, but especially when it comes to Mother's Day gifts.

This Mother's Day, we're spoiling the special women in our lives with gifts that encourage them to treat themselves. And who better to recommend the best self-care products than Oprah Winfrey?

The cherished host and entertainment mogul has given us so many A+ recommendations throughout the decades with her Favorite Things lists full of the year's most-wanted gifts. To help guide you as you check off the incredible women on your Mother's Day 2024 shopping list, we've picked out some of our favorite Oprah-approved presents Mom will love. Plus, all of these gift ideas are available on Amazon for added convenience.

From oh-so-soft pajamas and splurge-worthy skincare to a stemless wine glass chiller and silk eye mask, there are so many ways to show Mom how much you care. When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a tasty treat — you can order a fresh-baked half-dozen cookies from Oprah's beloved The Cravory bakery to satisfy her sweet tooth.

Below, shop our favorite Mother's Day gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things List in recent years that she is sure to love.

Corkcicle Cold Cup Insulated Tumbler

Corkcicle Cold Cup Insulated Tumbler
Amazon

Corkcicle Cold Cup Insulated Tumbler

Oprah adores this insulated travel mug that keeps beverages cold for up to 12 hours and hot for up to five hours. 

Truff White Truffle Gift Set

Truff White Truffle Gift Set
Truff, Amazon

Truff White Truffle Gift Set

Liven up her dinner dishes and more with the rich flavor of Truff's white truffle gift set, selected by Winfrey herself. 

Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set

Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set
Amazon

Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set

Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$175 $140

Shop Now

Sundays Wellness Box of 3 (Purple)

Sundays Wellness Box of 3 (Purple)
Amazon

Sundays Wellness Box of 3 (Purple)

Winfrey added these gorgeous polishes to her most recent Favorite Things List, saying, “I usually choose a neutral polish, and this AAPI- founded brand has terrific options. But this year, I’m looking for more colorful and luscious options, too.”

Asutra Silk Sleep Mask Set

Asutra Silk Sleep Mask Set
Amazon

Asutra Silk Sleep Mask Set

Co-owned by the talented Venus Williams and selected as one of Winfrey's favorite brands in 2022, this 100% silk eye mask from Asutra is filled with all-natural ingredients like lavender and flax seeds to maximize sleep and meditation.

Clevr Blends Starter Kit

Clevr Blends Starter Kit
Amazon

Clevr Blends Starter Kit

Help her create a coffee-shop quality drink at home with the help of this kit from Clevr. According to Oprah, “This woman-led wellness brand is beloved by my neighbor Meghan—and I’m a big fan, too! The set comes with an energizing chai blend and a nighttime blend that tastes like hot cocoa.”

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Amazon

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

Here's a perfect gift for the chilled wine lover. The wine glass chiller can keep your drink cold when preparing dinner or enjoying a movie night at home.

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody
Amazon

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

"I lost count of this vegan leather crossbody's compartments," Winfrey said about this chic purse. "That's a good thing, because it means it can hold all of your essentials. And hooray for all the color options! Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck."

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe

“A yummy-feeling bathrobe is a guaranteed crowd pleaser,” Winfrey praised this robe in 2021. “I like that these have a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more.”

$158 $135

Shop Now

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies
Amazon

The Cravory: Freshly Baked Cookies

A great gift box for those with a sweet tooth. Gift this best-sellers box of freshly baked and individually wrapped cookies for a sweet treat this Mother's Day. Flavors include Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Salted Caramel Cream, Red Velvet, and more.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser
Amazon

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleanser

This Oprah-approved luxury beauty product is a great addition to any skincare routine. This enzyme cleanser gives skin a revitalized look and provides a deep, yet gentle, cleanse and exfoliation.

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings
Amazon

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings

Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, but they're also eco-friendly. 

Brouk & Co The Capri Everyday Stripe Tote - Navy

Brouk & Co The Capri Everyday Stripe Tote - Navy
Amazon

Brouk & Co The Capri Everyday Stripe Tote - Navy

Infuse a breath of fresh air into a spring look while staying organized on the go with this canvas tote.

Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)

Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)
Amazon

Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)

“This hand-poured candle was created just for us and gives off a lush rose scent, with elements of sandalwood and clove," says Winfrey.

Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies

Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies
Oprah Daily

Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies

“Twenty miniature almond cakes, layered with a chocolate hazelnut spread and topped with a dark chocolate drip—just right with a cup of tea," states Winfrey.

Mali + Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo

Mali + Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo
Amazon

Mali + Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo

Whether they're a beauty enthusiast or simply seeking a stylish solution for their travel essentials, the MALI + LILI Lola Beauty Bag Duo is a great pick.

$44 $35

Shop Now

Santa Barbara Design Studio Gardening Essentials Gift Set

Santa Barbara Design Studio Gardening Essentials Gift Set
Amazon

Santa Barbara Design Studio Gardening Essentials Gift Set

Up her gardening game with an Oprah-approved set of tools that comes with simple instructions for growing an herb garden.

Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Amazon

Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Fashionable and durable, these pots and pans can stand up to the challenge in your kitchen or new home. The non-toxic and nonstick ceramic is oven safe for temperatures up to 550 degrees.

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

