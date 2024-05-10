Shop
Save Up to $250 on Theragun Massagers During the Therabody Mother's Day Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Therabody Mother's Day Sale
Therabody
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:47 PM PDT, May 10, 2024

Help Mom relax and recharge with the best Theragun deals from Therabody's Mother's Day Sale.

With Mother's Day just two days away, it's crunch time to find a last-minute gift that is still wow-worthy. Moms juggle a lot and could always use a healthy dose of self-care. Luckily, we have great news for you: There is a Therabody Mother's Day Sale happening today with prices slashed on feel-good gift ideas that Mom will actually use and love.

Shop the Therabody Sale

For a limited time, Therabody is offering up to $250 off best-selling massage guns and Oprah's favorite skincare device that all make perfect Mother's Day gifts. Whether Mom is always on the move, a fitness junkie, or a beauty lover, the Therabody Mother's Day sale should be on your radar.

Theraguns are some of the best recovery devices on the market and the newest generations are now even stronger, quieter, and smarter. You're essentially gifting Mom one of the best substitutes for a private masseuse. From the athlete-beloved Theragun Pro to the ultraportable Theragun Mini that she can take with her on vacations, check out all the best Theragun deals below. 

Theragun Pro (4th Generation)

Theragun Pro (4th Generation)
Therabody

Theragun Pro (4th Generation)

Get $250 off the PRO that puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere.

$599 $349

Shop Now

Theragun Prime

Theragun Prime
Therabody

Theragun Prime

With 4 attachments and 5 speeds, the simplified Theragun Prime has the power to massage any area like a pro. The ergonomic handle allows deep tissue pain relief with flexible positioning while reducing stress on the wrist, hands, and arms.

$299 $239

Shop Now

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini
Therabody

Theragun Mini

Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.

$199 $169

Shop Now

Theragun Sense

Theragun Sense
Therabody

Theragun Sense

A smaller, gentler massage therapy device, Theragun’s newest massage gun is its first FDA registered medical device that combines percussive massage with haptics, heart rate sensor and breathwork for mindfulness in moments.

$299 $239

Shop Now

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle
Therabody

The Theragun Bestseller Bundle

Get the powerful deep muscle treatment of Theragun PRO with the anytime-anywhere compact design of the Theragun mini — now $280 off.

$798 $518

Shop Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns use percussive therapy to help relieve muscle soreness, reduce muscle tension and loosen tight spots. Therabody's best-in-class devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. If Mom could use some help catching more Zzz's, percussive therapy is said to also promote a better night's sleep

Another standout Mother's Day gift from the Therabody sale is the award-winning TheraFace Pro. This all-in-one skincare device provides a facial massage that is said to relax the muscles in your face, reduces wrinkles around your eyes, treats mild to moderate inflammatory acne and more. Right now, the TheraFace Pro is on sale for $80 off. 

TheraFace PRO

TheraFace PRO
Therabody

TheraFace PRO

Reduce tension and relax facial muscles with the technology behind Theragun percussive therapy, now adapted for the face. From skin-toning-microcurrent to rejuvenating LED light therapy, you can combine and customize facial health therapies in one device.

$399 $319

Shop Now

The TheraFace Pro made Oprah's Favorite Things List last year. Combining eight therapies in one treatment tool, it provides so many ways for Mom to love her face all year long. With percussive massage and cleansing options, and red, blue, and red-plus-infrared light therapies, it relieves tension while firming and tightening skin.

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

