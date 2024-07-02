If you’re a hot sleeper year-round or just need new bedding for the warmest nights of summer, Buffy's 4th of July sale has you covered. Buffy always delivers on high-quality bedding made from sustainable materials and right now, you can save 20% on all of the brand's cloud-like comforters, cooling sheet sets, duvet covers and more.

Odds are you’ve heard of or seen Buffy bedding on social media in recent years. Specifically, Buffy’s best-selling Cloud Comforter, has received a ton of internet buzz and high praise both as a traditional comforter and duvet insert. The all-season style is designed to be used year-round. Plus, it is lightweight and extra breathable, which is perfect for the warmer months of summer.

Cloud Comforter Buffy Cloud Comforter Save 20% on Buffy's fluffy, breathable down-alternative comforter. This fan-favorite is hypoallergenic and machine washable. Plus, it’s super lightweight, which makes it ideal for hot sleepers and year-round use. $195 $156 Shop Now

Whether you’re getting a head start on back-to-school shopping or just treating yourself to a little self-indulgence, this Buffy sale is your ticket to cozy savings. When it comes to bedding that's extremely comfortable and good for the environment, you really can't go wrong with Buffy. The bedding also happens to be very stylish for any decor.

Ahead, save 20% on Buffy's best bedding essentials for a better night's rest this summer.

Breeze Comforter Buffy Breeze Comforter According to the brand, this comforter made using premium eucalyptus is temperature-regulating, naturally weighted and exceptionally comfortable. $245 $196 Shop Now

The Comfy Bundle Buffy The Comfy Bundle It takes a bundle. A Breeze sheet set and duvet, and a machine-washable Cloud comforter and pillow bundle, that is. Get a perfectly coordinated bed 'fit in one purchase with this customizable collection. $490 $392 Shop Now

Breeze Sheet Set Buffy Breeze Sheet Set Stay cool as a breeze in this ultra-soft sheet set. Breathable and gentle on skin, it comes in a glorious range of colors for every decor taste. $195 $156 Shop Now

Cloud Pillow Buffy Cloud Pillow Said to be softer than down, this cushy yet supportive pillow is for every sleeper, and the moisture-wicking fabric can help keep you cooler at night. It comes in soft to firm options to pick your sweetest dream of a pillow. $50 $40 Shop Now

The Cooling Bundle Buffy The Cooling Bundle Temperature-regulating and butter-soft, the Cooling bundle features Buffy's cooling sheets, duvet and comforter with a Cloud pillow. This is also an amazing housewarming or dorm gift. $520 $416 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

