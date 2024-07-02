Shop
Buffy 4th of July Bedding Sale: Save 20% on Best-Selling Comforters, Cooling Sheets and More

Buffy 4th of July Sale
Buffy
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:23 PM PDT, July 2, 2024

Save 20% on cooling bed sheets, comforters, pillows, and more during Buffy's 4th of July sale.

If you’re a hot sleeper year-round or just need new bedding for the warmest nights of summer, Buffy's 4th of July sale has you covered. Buffy always delivers on high-quality bedding made from sustainable materials and right now, you can save 20% on all of the brand's cloud-like comforters, cooling sheet sets, duvet covers and more. 

Shop the Buffy Sale

Odds are you’ve heard of or seen Buffy bedding on social media in recent years. Specifically, Buffy’s best-selling Cloud Comforter, has received a ton of internet buzz and high praise both as a traditional comforter and duvet insert. The all-season style is designed to be used year-round. Plus, it is lightweight and extra breathable, which is perfect for the warmer months of summer.

Cloud Comforter

Cloud Comforter
Buffy

Cloud Comforter

Save 20% on Buffy's fluffy, breathable down-alternative comforter. This fan-favorite is hypoallergenic and machine washable. Plus, it’s super lightweight, which makes it ideal for hot sleepers and year-round use.

$195 $156

Shop Now

Whether you’re getting a head start on back-to-school shopping or just treating yourself to a little self-indulgence, this Buffy sale is your ticket to cozy savings. When it comes to bedding that's extremely comfortable and good for the environment, you really can't go wrong with Buffy. The bedding also happens to be very stylish for any decor.

Ahead, save 20% on Buffy's best bedding essentials for a better night's rest this summer.

Breeze Comforter

Breeze Comforter
Buffy

Breeze Comforter

According to the brand, this comforter made using premium eucalyptus is temperature-regulating, naturally weighted and exceptionally comfortable.

$245 $196

Shop Now

The Comfy Bundle

The Comfy Bundle
Buffy

The Comfy Bundle

It takes a bundle. A Breeze sheet set and duvet, and a machine-washable Cloud comforter and pillow bundle, that is. Get a perfectly coordinated bed 'fit in one purchase with this customizable collection. 

$490 $392

Shop Now

Breeze Sheet Set

Breeze Sheet Set
Buffy

Breeze Sheet Set

Stay cool as a breeze in this ultra-soft sheet set. Breathable and gentle on skin, it comes in a glorious range of colors for every decor taste.

$195 $156

Shop Now

Cloud Pillow

Cloud Pillow
Buffy

Cloud Pillow

Said to be softer than down, this cushy yet supportive pillow is for every sleeper, and the moisture-wicking fabric can help keep you cooler at night. It comes in soft to firm options to pick your sweetest dream of a pillow.

$50 $40

Shop Now

The Cooling Bundle

The Cooling Bundle
Buffy

The Cooling Bundle

Temperature-regulating and butter-soft, the Cooling bundle features Buffy's cooling sheets, duvet and comforter with a Cloud pillow. This is also an amazing housewarming or dorm gift.

$520 $416

Shop Now

Linen Duvet Cover

Linen Duvet Cover
Buffy

Linen Duvet Cover

Buffy's 100% premium, long-staple and soft hemp Sustainable Linen Duvet Cover is beautiful, breathable, and designed to get softer with every wash.

$239 $167

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend. 

